Peter Buck calls out Springboks

The visiting Springboks play the Maori team on September 7, 1921. — Otago Witness, 20.9.1921

A protest against the reported objection by members of the South African Rugby touring team to playing the Maoris at Napier has been forwarded by Te Rangihiroa (Dr H.P. Buck), who writes as follows: “I read in your issue of September 13 that in addition to the Nelson grievance, the South Africans are indicating their opinions in no uncertain terms on having suffered the indignity of playing a match against the Maoris at Napier. The New Zealand Rugby Union’s mismanagement of the Nelson arrangements must excite the sympathy of the general public for the misused Springboks. When, however, they apply their antipathy of the negroid races in South Africa to the Maoris of this country, we stand appalled at the bad taste and gross ignorance displayed. Your report tries to excuse them on the grounds that their acquaintance with New Zealand has not been sufficiently long for them to understand the status of the Maoris in this country. If this is sufficient excuse then we can only conclude that in developing brawn and muscle to ensure success on the football field their powers of exercising their mental faculties outside of athletics have suffered deterioration.’’

Dunedin’s power supply

For some time past a good deal of criticism has been levelled against the Electric Power and Lighting Department of the City Corporation for the restrictions which it has been compelled to impose upon consumers. It is suggested in certain quarters that local industries are being hampered in their operations because they cannot extend their plant by the installation of additional electrical apparatus, and it is further alleged that the department is treating ratepayers unfairly, because at the present time it has vetoed the installation in private houses of electric heaters and electric irons. The gravamen of the charge against the department is contained in the fact that those who have the first right to the use of the electric supply are denied that right, whereas the department has extended its operations to Port Chalmers, and at the present time is carrying out further extensions to Milton and Portobello.

In an interview with the Daily Times yesterday, Cr Shacklock, chairman of the Electric Power and Lighting Committee, said that the present loading at Waipori was lighter than it should be at this time of the year. This was accounted for by the fact that, owing to the general slackness of trade, consumers were not using the same amount of power that they required last year, or the amount they would be using if the conditions were normal. Consequently the department had power spare at the moment, but if anything happened to bring on the maximum load (which is always at its heaviest in the middle of winter) there would be no surplus of power.

Cr Shacklock said he knew of no industries that were being held up because they could not obtain a supply of power from Waipori. As regards the contract for a supply of power to Milton, there was perhaps justification for complaints by city ratepayers, but it had to be remembered that this contract had been signed two years ago, and a contract had to be fulfilled.



Veteran minister dies in Timaru

A Timaru Press Association telegram says that the death occurred on Monday afternoon at his home in Timaru of a veteran minister of the New Zealand Presbyterian Church, the Rev Thomas Neave, late of Kurow. Deceased was born in Dundee in 1837, ordained in 1861, and after three years in the parish of Perth, he spent 23 years in Dorsetshire, where he came in contact with many men of note. He was a personal friend of Thomas Hardy, the novelist, and of the late Bishop of Durham. He came to New Zealand in 1886, and was 12 and a half years at Riverton, and nearly 18 years at Kurow. He took much interest in Liberal politics when at Home, and kept himself abreast of the problems of the day. His wife predeceased him, three sons and five daughters remaining. The funeral will take place at Kurow today.

— ODT, 14.9.1921.