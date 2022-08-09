Port identity was in NZ Wars

William John King, of Port Chalmers, a veteran of the New Zealand Wars. — Otago Witness, 29.8.1922

A Times reporter called on Mr William John King at his home in Magnetic street, Port Chalmers.

Mr King is a pioneer.

On arrival at Auckland, Mr King left the Mermaid, but other adventures awaited him. This was in 1860. He joined the Auckland Naval Volunteers No 1 Company. In 1862 he went north with his company to the Thames in the war vessel Esk, and it was aboard her he first met Mr James Allen, another Maori war veteran whose death took place recently at Port Chalmers. Captain Hamilton, who later was killed in action, was in charge of the Esk. Mr King fought right through the Maori War, having many exciting experiences and narrow escapes, including the building of redoubts and the storming of pas. The Maori War Medal and ribbon is his souvenir of the campaign through which it did not pass scathless. When storming a defended hilltop on one occasion, as they, with fixed bayonets, approached the summit, the Maoris rushed down the slope and made a desperate attempt to beat back the attackers by clubbing them with the discharged muskets. Though this proved ineffective as a measure of defence, nevertheless a number of the advancing men went down in the encounter. Mr King was one of them. It was three days before he regained consciousness and the scar on his head still indicates the all but fatal nature of the wound. Nevertheless, Mr King says he would not wish to be with better people than the Maoris before the war. Their hospitality was wonderful. After a stay of 11 years in Auckland, Mr King came to Port Chalmers, and in August, 1875, joined the Customs service. He was engineer, of the steam launches Macandrew, Gordon, Nile, Kate and Helen Ballance. After 33 years' service he was superannuated. That was about 15 years ago. Mr King has the respect of the community in which he has spent so many years and in which he still resides. He is a widower, but his married daughter attends to his comfort and he says it does him good to hear the children about. Cheerful, despite the gathering of years, he lives happily, attends church regularly, and enjoys the goodwill accorded old identities at Port Chalmers.

Heading to the polls

We are actually within four months of the fateful day which will decide, not only whether "Bill" Massey is to continue to reign as uncrowned king of New Zealand, but also whether drinking, no less than drunkenness, shall be a punishable offence from one end of this land of reputed liberty to the other. On both issues there will be a vast amount of controversy, oratorical and typographical, during the intervening weeks. How much of all this energy will be futile? Will the results be greatly different from what they would be if all the tongues and pens were to remain in repose? As regards the political question no doubt the choice of candidates may appreciably affect results, and the election campaign may not be entirely negligible; but in respect to the liquor issue I verily believe that few votes will be influenced, in one direction or the other, by all the arguments and appeals, spoken and written, between now and the middle of December. Still, of course, it is just possible that the few dubious wobblers might make all the difference. — by ‘Wayfarer’

Truck plunges at Burnside

A miraculous escape from serious injury occurred early yesterday afternoon, when the steering gear of a three-ton motor lorry, driven by Mr H. Reid, carrier, of Kaikorai, went wrong, with the result that the lorry crashed through the side of the Burnside bridge, Mr Reid and his son being precipitated along with the lorry over the side of the old tunnel. Although the fall is between 30 and 40 feet, both the occupants escaped pretty well scathless, the soft state of the ground where the vehicle found repose no doubt being responsible for this in the main. The lorry was being driven towards Kaikorai, over the bridge, at a moderate speed, when, as Mr Reid afterwards remarked, "we started to prove that we have the luck of Chinamen." The traffic was held up at the bridge for some time after the accident until the debris was cleared away and the passage made safe. Strangely enough, the lorry was not badly damaged, and Mr Reid estimates that the expenditure of £20 will repair both it and the bridge.

