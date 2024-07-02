Possum welfare vigilance

1300 possum skins bought from trappers in the Catlins and Wyndham districts by Dunedin furriers J.K. Mooney and Co. — Otago Witness, 22.7.1924

At the usual monthly meeting of the executive of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was held yesterday, Inspector Duncan (Southland) said he had inquired into a case of cruelty to opossums.

A slight omission

A correspondent told him that he had seen young ones sitting on the bodies of their dead mothers. He said the animals could not be skinned until they were cold, and this was the reason why they were allowed to remain in the traps so long. He promised to let him (Mr Duncan) know of any recurrence of this cruelty, and he would render every assistance in bringing offenders to book. Mr Saunders said it would be well to let it be known that the society was watching this question closely. The destruction of these animals was not infrequently marked by great cruelty. The chairman said the opossum season in this district had now concluded, but it was well to be vigilant as he recognised the destruction of opossums was liable to lead to cruel methods being adopted.

An omission from the official list of invitations to last Saturday’s ceremony of turning the first sod of the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition caused some discussion at the meeting of the Dunedin Presbytery yesterday morning. The matter was first raised by the clerk Rev J. Kilpatrick, who, after referring to the notable success of the ceremony, said he had been surprised to find the Presbytery omitted from the list of official invitations. The Roman Catholic Bishop, the Anglican Bishop, the President of the Council of Christian Congregations were invited, and the Major of the Salvation Army. He had thought it his duty to inquire into the matter, and had been met by the president, Mr Sutherland Ross, with, of course, the greatest courtesy. Mr Ross explained that they had thought the Presbytery was included in the Council of Christian Congregations. Mr Ross had assured him that the omission complained of would never occur again. (Laughter.)

Sophisticated heat beam

Germany recently gave evidence of the success obtained by her experiments in the use of "rays" to bring down aeroplanes. But, wizard-like though this achievement seemed, it was a mere crudity as compared with some of the tests that "secret rays" can accomplish. Probably in no field of radiological experiment has greater advance been made than in the use of these "rays" under water. In certain directions there is now more of this kind of radio work done beneath the surface of the sea than above it. Employed below, the "rays" bring sure defeat to the submarine. Just how and why that comes about cannot be explained without going deeply into technicalities, but the fact is undoubted.

Central’s icy sports

Skating and curling have now commenced at Naseby. The opening curling match was played on Monday on the Mount Ida dam. The ice was reported to be in perfect order, and visitors wishing to have a game are assured of a hearty welcome from the Mount Ida Club.

Driving sheep proves cheaper

The experience of an up-country runholder during the recent railway strike makes him think that the railway is not after all a very important department of State. He sent a line of 1400 fat wethers to the Mataura works, and, of course, they had to be taken by road. The sum of £6 was expended in feed on the way to the works, and the sheep were landed at Mataura £10 cheaper than they would have arrived by rail.

— ODT, 2.7.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)