Prisoners’ crafts Happy Scots Canadians on the Western Front get ready to board motor lorries en route to the front line.

Romantic coincidence Romantic coincidence On the Western Front: ammunition packhorses arriving while the gunners get a big gun into its new position for bombarding the Germans.

German colonies German colonies The position of the captured German colonies in Africa has not entered so largely as it might have done into the consideration which has been given in these southern dominions to the question of...

Manorburn dam Manorburn dam It is quite within the bounds of possibility that the Manorburn dam may one day become a popular holiday resort - this apart of course from its material utility as a conserver of water to be...

U.S. troops ready U.S. troops ready Highland troops jump a German communication trench while advancing to attack on the Cambrai front. - Otago Witness, 30.1.1918.

Mason bees Mason bees Presentation of military medals by Sir James Allen in the Kensington Drill Hall, Dunedin.

Fruit sprays safe Fruit sprays safe Mr Montgomery’s prize buggy horse which won first prize at the Lawrence and Waitahuna shows and was placed third at the Palmerston show.

Harbour board at fault Harbour board at fault It was quite to be expected that sooner or later a strong public protest would be made against the conditions that have been permitted to prevail at the locality known as Lake Logan.

Lake Logan nuisance Lake Logan nuisance Mr and Mrs Proven at their home in Naseby. They have four sons at the front. - Otago Witness, 16.1.1918.

Tablet in controversy Tablet in controversy The battle of Broodseynde: Loading shells on a truck for a move forward.

Local bowling champions Local bowling champions Winners of the champion rinks at the New Zealand Bowling Association’s patriotic tournament in Dunedin. From left: J. Spinks, C. R. Smith (skip), W. Robson, E. Falconer.

Smoking increases Smoking increases Five Dunedin boys with the artillery reinforcements at Eweshott Barracks in England, prior to leaving for France. From left: J. O’Malley, W. Whiting, T. Hodgson, L. Grant and D. Newall.

Battlefield life Battlefield life Just a few lines to let you know I am alive and well. Since writing last we have been through another stunt, and you will have seen ere this reaches you what happened to the New Zealanders.

Bolsheviks in charge Bolsheviks in charge It is rather surprising to find Sir George Buchanan, ex-British Ambassador at Petrograd, whose departure for England was recently announced, submitting himself to a press interview before he has...

Northern visit Northern visit The New Zealand Rifles in their camp near the front lines (an official government photo). - Otago Witness, 9.1.1918.

Rabbits returning Rabbits returning The Prime Minister has expressed the fear that "the rabbits are getting ahead of the landowners".

Henry Nicholas V.C. Henry Nicholas V.C. Eighteen additional Victoria Crosses have been awarded, including one to Private Henry James Nicholas, a New Zealander, for conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty in an attack.