Promising crop for Samoa

Pineapple plantations, such as this near Honolulu, Hawaii, were proposed for Samoa. — Otago Witness, 9.10.1923

Pineapples in Samoa grow wild in the bush and are commonly found in local gardens. They are of fine quality. When grown from suckers the ripened stage is reached in about 12 months, and when they are once established two crops can be gathered every year. There is a promising field for enterprise in the shape of pineapple canning. About the time when the Great Warbroke out the Tuvao Pineapple Company began the canning industry, and in 1916 exported to the United Kingdom 3274 cases of preserved pineapples. But, owing to war conditions, the venture was allowed to lapse, though not before it was clearly proved that the canning of pineapples and their export from Samoa could be made a commercial success.



A classic debunked

The Swiss Family Robinson was written and published in German by a Swiss of one of the German cantons, J.D. Wyss, who must have meant to challenge comparison with Defoe and Robinson Crusoe, or he wouldn’t have given to his shipwrecked family the name of “Robinson,”. “The Swiss Family Robinson” is a poor book; the doings and farings of the family are often absurd; and it may be suspected that the only sea the author had ever looked on was a Swiss lake. — by ‘Civis’



Funding for med school

The Hon C.J. Parr (Minister of Education) announced yesterday that the Cabinet had approved of a substantial grant that would enable a beginning to be made with the erection of the new Medical School in Dunedin. The first work to be undertaken will be the laboratories for the anatomy and pathological departments.



Ruing possum importation

The returns from the skin of the opossum appear very nice except to the fruit-grower, but we scarcely think of the possibility of these animals becoming the menace they have often been in Australia. They have most voracious appetites, feeding on bush berries (to the detriment of our bush birds) and leaves of many trees. Instances occur of full-grown willow trees being killed by opossums through the young leaves being constantly eaten off in the spring, while the mortality amongst the kotukutuku or konino bearing tree is put down by many to the same cause. The fivefinger or hoho, besides many other trees, suffers greatly from onslaughts of these animals. Their fur is of commercial value only while the animals are producing young, and the question will sooner or later arise as to whose job it is to keep opossums under control. No doubt the taxpayer will have to bear the brunt — acclimatisation societies with their small incomes cannot.



Cremation accommodated

The following statement regarding the Anglican Order for the Burial of the Dead and Cremation appears in the Church Gazette: As the clergy and lay readers doubtless will be called upon to read the burial service at the interment of the mortal remains of bodies which have been cremated, and as the form of committal to the grave in the Prayer Book does not seem to be quite appropriate, I hereby authorise the use of the words "mortal remains" instead of "body." In cases where a service is held before cremation, I authorise the use of the words, "We therefore commit to His care the mortal remains of His servant." With these slight alterations the Order for the Burial of the Dead is quite appropriate for the burial of ashes after cremation. — ODT, 1.9.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden