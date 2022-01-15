Public service wage reduction

The ‘‘Big Nine’’ nations represented at the Washington Conference (from left) conference secretary-general John W. Garrett, Mynheer Van Karnebeek (Netherlands), Mr Alfred Sze (China), Mr A.J. Balfour (Great Britain), Mr Charles Evans Hughes (USA, conference chairman), Monsieur Aristide Briand (France), Signor Carlo Schanzer (Italy), Baron de Cartier de Marchienne (Belgium), Prince Tokugawa (Japan) and Viscount d'Alte (Portugal). — Otago Witness, 21.2.1922

Wellington: With respect to rumours which gained currency on Saturday and Sunday concerning reductions in the salaries of civil servants, the matter was referred by a New Zealand Times reporter to the Prime Minister. Mr Massey said he could not deny that the rumours were correctly founded. Cabinet held a meeting on Saturday, when various matters, including the subject of reductions of salaries, were discussed. While he was unwilling to give detailed information respecting the effect of the proposals, he admitted that legislation would be introduced this week encompassing reductions which would be wide in effect, and would apply throughout the service, with certain exceptions, which, it is understood, will be in the Education and the Police departments. Asked if there was any truth in the suggestion that the reductions would amount to 33% the Prime Minister said: "Yes; that's about right."

Some words from Rudyard Kipling

Asked ‘‘Do you think the Washington Conference will have any results?" Mr Kipling replied: ‘‘Words! Words! Words! We have had enough of phrases, of talking, of speeches and eloquence. What is wanted are acts. Security above everything. Suppose the war began again to-morrow . . .

‘My own son was killed on the field near Villers-Gotterets. What our politicians do not sufficiently understand is that there are scattered throughout the whole of Europe, possibly throughout the whole world, fathers of families like myself who have lost sons in this war and whose one common cry is ‘security’."

Mr Kipling, the interviewer remarks, was moved to deep emotion when he referred to his son. He added that he is engaged in writing the history of the Guards Regiment, to which his son belonged.

"To prevent Germany from beginning another war," he said, "must be our programme and our one duty."

Motoring on the West Coast

A party of Christchurch motorists, who recently returned from a trip to the Franz Josef Glacier, report to ‘Roadster’ of the Christchurch Press that the road for practically the whole distance was in good order, and as they experienced splendid weather, the trip was in every way thoroughly enjoyed. The road from Otira to Hokitika made excellent going and the beds of the creeks, though rough and uneven, were not difficult to ford, as there was not much water in any of them. The only stretch that presented a climb was Mount Hercules. — ODT, 16.1.1922.