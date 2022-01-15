Public service wage reduction

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Some words from Rudyard Kipling
Asked ‘‘Do you think the Washington Conference will have any results?" Mr Kipling replied: ‘‘Words! Words! Words! We have had enough of phrases, of talking, of speeches and eloquence. What is wanted are acts. Security above everything. Suppose the war began again to-morrow . . .
‘My own son was killed on the field near Villers-Gotterets. What our politicians do not sufficiently understand is that there are scattered throughout the whole of Europe, possibly throughout the whole world, fathers of families like myself who have lost sons in this war and whose one common cry is ‘security’."
Mr Kipling, the interviewer remarks, was moved to deep emotion when he referred to his son. He added that he is engaged in writing the history of the Guards Regiment, to which his son belonged.
"To prevent Germany from beginning another war," he said, "must be our programme and our one duty."
Motoring on the West Coast
A party of Christchurch motorists, who recently returned from a trip to the Franz Josef Glacier, report to ‘Roadster’ of the Christchurch Press that the road for practically the whole distance was in good order, and as they experienced splendid weather, the trip was in every way thoroughly enjoyed. The road from Otira to Hokitika made excellent going and the beds of the creeks, though rough and uneven, were not difficult to ford, as there was not much water in any of them. The only stretch that presented a climb was Mount Hercules. — ODT, 16.1.1922.