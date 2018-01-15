Rabbits returning

The Prime Minister has expressed the fear that "the rabbits are getting ahead of the landowners".

His apprehensions on this point are based on what he knows of the conditions that exist in portions of the dominion other than Otago. It is impossible to assert with any degree of confidence that the rabbit nuisance is becoming less troublesome in Otago than it has been in the past. He would be a bold man who would say to-day, what used to be said some years ago, that the rabbits were being driven out of the settlement lands into the back country. The evidence is to be found, indeed, not very far from Dunedin, that the rabbits are coming back in great numbers into the settled portions of the provincial district. It would be idle to suppose that trapping constitutes an effectual method of getting rid of the past or even of keeping it in check. It is not through adherence to a plan which furnishes a profitable seasonal occupation that it can be expected that there will be any appreciable diminution in the extent of the nuisance. Mr Massey opines that ‘‘very drastic steps will have to be taken to cope with the pest.’’ In reality, no step more drastic than the subdivision of infested land into moderate areas enclosed within rabbit-proof netting is necessary. This is an expensive remedy and it will take time to make it effectual, but it is the radical remedy. In order that it may be successfully applied, however, it is necessary that the occupiers of the land should be granted a fixity of tenure which, in most cases in Otago, they do not at present enjoy.

Life in the trenches

A returned soldier, speaking of the deadly work sometimes carried out in the night raids of the German aeroplanes, told how one night an aeroplane dropped two bombs — one at each end — on the horse lines, and that, when they had finished shooting, of the horses badly or mortally wounded there were 84 horses dead out of a total of 85. Andrew Thaw, who went to the front from Balclutha, was spoken of as a man with iron nerves — or, rather, with no nerves at all, — who paid no heed to shrapnel or anything else, and was as strong physically as three ordinary men. On one occasion relays of men were detailed to secretly carry slabs of concrete at night up a steep hill to make an emplacement. The work went on for several nights. One slab at a time was plenty for every one of the soldiers, with the exception of Andrew — he carried one under each arm, and would reach the emplacement and be half-way back again before the others got there.

Farms near the front

The farming population of Northern France (writes the Australasian) is gradually drifting back to its native soil as the Germans are forced from it by the repeated pushes of the British and French armies. It is estimated that about 25,400 persons have returned to their holdings since the Germans began to retreat, and, with a little practical help, these persevering small farmers succeed in restoring their places to something like shipshape in a remarkably short space of time. The help in kind which the Agricultural Relief of Allies Fund has afforded has been invaluable in enabling many of the peasants to make a fresh start, the fund having just distributed many thousand head of live poultry among small holders in the Somme, Aisne, and Oise.

First concrete ship

The trials of the world’s first seagoing concrete ship, built of steel-concrete by Fougners Steel-Concrete Shipbuilding Co., Moss, Norway, took place recently. The trials, extending over five hours, were run in stormy weather, with a heavy sea running. The vessel was proved to be a splendid ship in every respect, moving as steadily and quietly as if the sea had been smooth, manoeuvring well, and of exceptionally great stability. The vibration from the engine was approximately less than in similar vessels of iron or steel. The ship, which is called the Namsenfjord, will run on the fjords in the north of Norway, near Namsos. She is propelled by a Bolinder motor, capable of giving a speed of 7 knots. The engine room is aft, thus giving the ship one large, clear hold. — ODT, 15.1.1918.