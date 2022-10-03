Rail tunnel nearly finished

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Send-off for Palmerston lady
The women of Palmerston met in the Presbyterian Sunday School Hall, which was prettily decorated with flags and large bowls of spring flowers, for the purpose of bidding farewell to Mrs J.R. Rutherford. There was a gathering of about 70, and songs were rendered by Mesdames Smith, Sutherland and Mayer, and Miss Bennett. Two competitions caused much amusement. Mrs J. Gordon and Mrs McGregor were the winners; Mrs C.McGregor the booby winner. During the afternoon Mrs Arkle presented Mrs Rutherford with a gold wrist watch and a cheque, and in so doing referred to the many services Mrs Rutherford had rendered to the district, and said that during the war no one in Palmerston had done more for the boys at the front than Mrs Rutherford. Mrs Rutherford thanked those present for the gifts.
War rumour rattles city
There was a persistent rumour about town yesterday that hostilities had commenced between the British and the Turks. No doubt the morning’s news led an imaginative person to whisper that he had been told, "on the best of authority," that a war was decided on, and from the beginning, like the smile that grew until there were "miles and miles of smiles," rumours spread thickly. Some people wont even so far as to inform their hearers how the conflict had opened, explaining that the Turks had opened fire on a British outpost. One of the results of the rumour was a number of anxious telephone inquiries at the Daily Times office.
Fishing season opens
The angling season opened at midnight on Saturday, and anglers lost no time in getting to near-at-hand and distant streams. Tomahawk Lagoon gives promise of good sport. One angler caught six fish, "beauties," on the fly and another took four fish with the "bully." There was a fair sprinkling of anglers along the banks of the Water of Leith, and about the pools towards the mouth of the stream. One angler is reported to have taken 14 fish, angling from the mouth to a point well up the river. The largest fish he took weighed about three-quarters of a pound.
— ODT, 3.10.1922 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)