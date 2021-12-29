Railway workshop brigade wins

Hillside Railway Workshops fire brigade team at the Southern Districts Fire Brigades Association demonstration in Gore. — Otago Witness, 10.1.1922

A fire brigade demonstration held under the auspices of the Southern Fire Brigades Association took place at Gore on Tuesday in ideal weather conditions.

Competition was keen, and brigades from Oamaru, Hillside, St Kilda, Tapanui, Gore and Invercargill were represented. Hillside, the New Zealand champions, had a day out, taking first place in every event.

This is the third occasion on which the Hillside brigade have won the South Districts Shield — firstly at Tapanui in 1918 and secondly at St Kilda in 1920.

Fewer train travellers

There has been a falling off this year in the number of persons travelling by train during the Christmas season, more particularly as to long distances. There travelled to Wingatui races on Monday 4,333, as against 4,912 last year.

The number carried on Tuesday (the second day of the races) was 3,312, as compared with 3,545 on the corresponding day last year. The total number of passengers who booked at Dunedin for all stations during the holiday period this year was 33,007 as compared with 35,231 for the corresponding period last year.

This represents a decrease of 2,224.

he decrease is due to some extent by the postponement of the Port Chalmers regatta, which accounted for about 1000 people last year, and a falling off of about 600 in the number who went to the two days’ racing at Wingatui this year.

here was also a fairly heavy falling off in the number of passengers who booked to the North Island, about 264 fewer persons going there this

year than last. Very heavy traffic was dealt with on the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th.

The ordinary holiday traffic north and south was well maintained. The traffic to Central Otago was fairly light, but southern traffic generally was good.



Brisk tourist business

Business at the local tourist office has continued very brisk from the beginning of the holiday season until now, and the bookings have been most satisfactory to the department. Although the office was exceptionally busy last season, the takings this year are several hundred pounds ahead of last year's total.

It is somewhat surprising to learn that there have been more bookings from here for North Island resorts than for the South Island resorts.

It is not at all surprising, however, that increases of the daily tariff on the Milford Track from 15 shillings to 22s 6d caused a considerable number of impending visitors to cancel their tours, and inquiries since have not been up to expectations.

The office reopened yesterday and had another busy day. Several parties of Australians were booked for the Milford trip.

— ODT, 29.12.1921.