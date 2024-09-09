Ratable value of city increases

A panoramic view over the city of Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 29.4.1924

Discussion of safe speed

The annual valuations, made in pursuance of the Rating Act, are set out in the annual report of the town clerk (Mr G. A. Lewin). The value of the rateable property within the respective areas comprised in the former wards is set out, together with the figures for the current year, for the purposes of comparison. Central ward (1923-1924 year) £273,625 and (1924-1925 year) £290,106; Leith £223,630 and £237,121; Caversham £138,796 and £146,233; Valley £53,042 and £54,652; Roslyn £76,172 and £79,035; Mornington £50,550 and £52,673; Maori Hill £30,731; and £33,135; Bay £31,553 and £36,026. Totals are £878,099 and £928,099. The totals indicate an increase of £50,882 over the whole city area. The valuation of non-rateable property is also given by the city valuer as £88,427, an increase of £2052 on last year’s figures.

In the City Police Court before Mr H.W. Bundle SM, Daniel Lyons was charged with having on August 9 driven a motor car at a speed greater than six miles an hour while crossing the intersection of Moray place and George street. Sub-inspector Fraser represented the police, Mr J.B. Callan appeared for the defendant, and Mr Barrowclough for the City Corporation. A plea of not guilty was entered. The defendant stated that he was driving at a speed of 14 to 15 miles an hour, but the police contended that his speed was from 15 to 20 miles. Constable Symes gave evidence that he estimated the speed of the defendant’s car at from 16 to 20 miles an hour; he calculated the speed at which a tram car was travelling and compared it with that of the motor car. Sergeant McCarthy said it was very rarely that the speed of a car was reduced to six miles an hour when crossing an intersection, but the police did not prosecute. From his experience in Auckland he would say that 10 miles was a reasonable speed. To Mr Barrowclough: In witness’s opinion a speed of 10 miles an hour was as safe as one of six miles at an intersection. Henry Smith McNicoll, inspector of motor traffic in Dunedin, said he had been engaged in connection with motor traffic for 15 years. In some places six miles an hour might be an unreasonable speed at which to cross an intersection, but in other places it might be reasonable. In South Dunedin a speed greater than six miles would not be safe at an intersection. In the city he did not think a speed in excess of six miles an hour would be reasonable except to the north of Frederick street. — ODT, 9.9.1924

