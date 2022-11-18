Ratepayers to lean on council

View of Green Island and Abbotsford, with Chain Hills in the background. — Otago Witness, 2.1.1923

The monthly meeting of the Green Island Ratepayers’ Association was held on Tuesday last. Mr D. Taylor presided over a good attendance of members.

The meeting was unanimous that the council should proceed with the wiring of the Town Hall so the people attending concerts might hear more plainly and also that it should provide all seats with backs.

It was decided to bring the matter of the lack of water supply in the cemetery before the council’s notice and recommend that it should be laid on at the earliest opportunity. The secretary was instructed to report to the Inspector of Noxious Weeds to enforce the removal of the vast amount of gorse in the back streets of the borough.



Scot changes the laws of sea

The steamer Anchises, of the Blue Funnel Line, which arrived at Melbourne recently carried the first woman engineer to go to sea, Miss Victoria Alexandra Drummond, of Perth, Scotland. Miss Drummond was eager to obtain practical experience after a long laboratory course in engineering, and arrangements were made at Glasgow with the Blue Funnel Line to place her on the Anchises. Miss Drummond, who is aged 27 years, seems more than ordinarily conscious of the interest created in her by virtue of her position. Officers of the ship stated that throughout the voyage she had been extremely shy of even the interest of the passengers, spending most of her spare time in her cabin. In the engine-room she was described as a willing worker, and one not afraid of the dirt and grease. She keeps a regular watch, her position being that of a supernumerary, for no engineer has been displaced to make way for her. Although given one of the passengers’ cabins

for ship’s quarters, Miss Drummond is required to ‘‘mess’’ with the rest of the engineering staff.



A blooming annoyance

A visit to the Botanic Gardens is always pleasurable, and at the present time the display of flowers is more than usually attractive. Violas, pansies, and irises make a fine show in the grounds, and in the winter garden the principal exhibits are schizanthus, calceolarias, and pelargoniums. The native section on the hill is making good progress. Shrubs shifted to this quarter from other parts of the gardens have transplanted very well. The rhododendron dell is still quite bright.

The city solicitors have been instructed to institute proceedings against a youth who was caught in the act of stealing plants from the Botanic Gardens. Considerable annoyance has been occasioned by similar thefts, and the reserves committee of the city council is therefore compelled to take this step.



Fruit harvest hopes dashed

A storm of several days’ duration in Central Otago caused considerable damage. It was felt over a wide area, and has blighted the bright hopes held by orchardists who were looking forward to an early and more than ordinary prosperous fruit season. The gales were accompanied by showers of rain and hail, and up in the southern portion of Central Otago, the orchards that were brought quickly under bloom by a fine winter and an exceptionally mild springtime have been devastated.

The violent hailstorms and the sharp cold wind have stripped the trees of their blossom and, in many cases, of their leaves also.

— ODT, 18.11.1922 Compiled by Peter Dowden



