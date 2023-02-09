Refinement at the Savoy

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Record rolls at OGHS, OBHS
Though the enrolments of new pupils at both the Boys’ and Girls’ High Schools this week are slightly less than they were last year, yet the total number enrolled in each case is a record in the history of the school. At the girls’ school 165 new pupils have been enrolled, and the total is 482. Last year 189 were enrolled, and the total was 458. At the boys’ school 230 new pupils have been enrolled, as against 254 last year, and the total now stands at 625, as compared with 590 last year. Last year’s figures were records up till that time.
Dunedin Central MP takes chair
The new Speaker (Mr C.E. Statham) made his appearance in wig and gown, and gave early promise of being a success in the chair. He speaks distinctly, so that he can be heard all over the chamber, and also in the press gallery, which will be a great relief to the scribes who sit up aloft. In addition, he gave indications of firmness, a quality that cannot be too easily overestimated in the Speaker. — editorial
Good crop of Central fruit
Our Alexandra correspondent wires: Unsettled cold and showery weather has prevailed all the week, not at all like February, but perhaps with some advantages for the fruitgrowers, in that the fruit crop does not ripen too quickly. This season has surpassed all seasons for an output of fruit. January showed an increase of 84 tons over the same month last season, and fresh records continue to be put up each week. Much of the fruit has brought low prices, but, the rush being now about over, the market will probably steady. Large quantities are being consigned to the North Island. — ODT, 9.2.1923
