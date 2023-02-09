Refinement at the Savoy

The Savoy restaurant building on the corner of Princes St and Moray Pl, looking towards the Octagon. — Otago Witness, 20.3.1923

Record rolls at OGHS, OBHS

The first of the refined and artistic supper dances to be organised at the Tudor Hall of the Savoy rooms took place last evening, and drew an attendance of over 100, including many of Dunedin’s most prominent citizens. The supper dance as conducted by Mr and Mrs Barling presents some features that are novel so far as Dunedin is concerned, but it is safe to say that after last night’s success its popularity here is assured. One of the attractions of this form of dance is that patrons may make up their own parties, and engage their own tables, and spend their evening in mutual social enjoyment as independent of others as they would be in their own home. A delightful musical programme was provided under the skilled direction of Mr Caulton. A staff of electricians manipulated a colour scheme of lighting during the progress of dancing with most pleasing effect. One of the features of modern dancing is that it is not strenuous, and consequently people of all ages were able to participate with comfort in the activities of the evening. The marked freshness of the air in the Tudor Hall was the result of the use of a mechanical system of ventilation which, quite apart from the air fans, completely changes the air in the hall every quarter of an hour. It was evident that lavish thought and care had been given to provide a refined and dignified social evening The result was most gratifying to all concerned. The evening began at 3 and closed at midnight. It is not at all surprising that very large bookings have already been made for the similar dance to take place tomorrow evening.

Though the enrolments of new pupils at both the Boys’ and Girls’ High Schools this week are slightly less than they were last year, yet the total number enrolled in each case is a record in the history of the school. At the girls’ school 165 new pupils have been enrolled, and the total is 482. Last year 189 were enrolled, and the total was 458. At the boys’ school 230 new pupils have been enrolled, as against 254 last year, and the total now stands at 625, as compared with 590 last year. Last year’s figures were records up till that time.

Dunedin Central MP takes chair

The new Speaker (Mr C.E. Statham) made his appearance in wig and gown, and gave early promise of being a success in the chair. He speaks distinctly, so that he can be heard all over the chamber, and also in the press gallery, which will be a great relief to the scribes who sit up aloft. In addition, he gave indications of firmness, a quality that cannot be too easily overestimated in the Speaker. — editorial

Good crop of Central fruit

Our Alexandra correspondent wires: Unsettled cold and showery weather has prevailed all the week, not at all like February, but perhaps with some advantages for the fruitgrowers, in that the fruit crop does not ripen too quickly. This season has surpassed all seasons for an output of fruit. January showed an increase of 84 tons over the same month last season, and fresh records continue to be put up each week. Much of the fruit has brought low prices, but, the rush being now about over, the market will probably steady. Large quantities are being consigned to the North Island. — ODT, 9.2.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden