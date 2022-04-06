Remarkable feat of seafaring

The barque White Pine shoots the Grey River bar, Greymouth, under sail without a pilot. — Otago Witness, 11.4.1922.

The Grey River Argus of a recent date reports that more than 200 people lined the wharf to witness the entry into port and the berthing at the wharf of the barque White Pine, which had been idling outside for 24 hours awaiting the signal to cross the bar.

The barque came in towards the port on Tuesday evening, but could see that the bar was too dangerous to allow her passage, so drew back from the land, returning next morning with the same result. In the afternoon, however, the vessel came in again, and as the signal from the tip head signified wait for tide the captain decided to enter port, as he could not turn and go out again. As the barque came forward the signal for two waiting steamers to enter was raised, but as she neared the bar two of the balls were lowered as a signal to wait. However, it was too late to either stop or turn at that juncture, as either manoeuvre would have meant disaster. She had considerable way on, which was necessary to carry her over the bar, and so she entered the river. The barque, with practically all sail set, looked a perfect picture when crossing the bar. The daylight was gradually fading when she entered the river, and the setting sun provided a magnificent background to the silhouetted outline of the ship. Captain T. Procter, who is in charge of the vessel, stood forward and directed the handling of the sails and the tiller. She proceeded up the river at a fairly fast rate of speed, which was necessary on account of the heavy swell running at the time.

By this time a huge crowd of people had gathered at the wharf, and those who were fortunate enough to be present were treated to one of the finest displays of seamanship that could be wished for.

Red pine from Port Craig

The Opihi, from Port Craig, arrived at Dunedin yesterday morning and berthed at the Victoria wharf to discharge 154,000 feet of red pine timber for McLachlan and Wright for general building purposes.

The Opihi, formerly the barque Lilla, is under the command of Captain Macdonald. Some few years ago she was converted to a coal hulk by the Union Steamship Company.

She was then purchased by Reese Bros, Christchurch, and re-converted to a steamer, being fitted with the engines from the wrecked steamer Opouri, which ran ashore at Greymouth at that time. She is capable of an average speed of 10.5 knots on a coal consumption of 11 tons per 24 hours.

She went to San Francisco, and on returning to New Zealand, was employed in the intercolonial trade between Australian ports, Lyttelton, and Auckland.

After her last trip from Australia she left Lyttelton for Port Craig. At that port the vessel loaded 500,000 feet of timber at a rate of 20,000 feet an hour which compares very favourably with similar work at any dominion port. The captain states that the port is easily workable, and he found it possible to take his vessel within 50ft of the shore when drawing 30ft of water.

The large mill at Port Craig is at present not working owing to the slackness of the building trade but the smaller one is working steadily. The balance of her cargo, about 300,000ft, will be discharged at Auckland, via Lyttelton. She is to leave Dunedin this afternoon. — ODT, 6.4.1922.