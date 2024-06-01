Replacement church for the Bay

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Sex and circumspection
The view expressed by the deputation representing the White Cross League, which has interviewed the Minister of Education, that instruction in sex hygiene in the upper classes of primary schools and in the secondary schools and training colleges should be inaugurated by the medical officers of the Education Department, with possibly, in cases of emergency, the assistance of outside practitioners, was doubtless the outcome of earnest deliberation.
But though the desirability of instruction to young people in matters relating to sex hygiene is unquestionable, it is far from easy to evolve a satisfactory scheme of instruction in practice. As Mr Parr observed, the quarter from which teaching of this kind should properly come is the parent. If parents as a class only faced their responsibilities there would be no need for deputations from White Cross Leagues or for the consideration of the question as to how teachers or departmental officials might make up for the parental neglect. The Minister of Education very properly rejects any idea that the average teacher in primary or secondary school should be called upon to impart sex instruction. There is, moreover, the point raised by one of the department’s medical officers, that parents might object to instruction of this kind being imparted, especially in the case of the primary schools, in any circumstances whatever. That there is an obvious answer to such objectors does not perhaps help very much. Certainly the question which has been raised is one that can scarcely be approached too circumspectly by the Education Department. — editorial — ODT, 2.6.1924
Compiled by Peter Dowden