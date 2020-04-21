Rise in cancer rates

The view from Tahakopa traffic bridge, looking towards the railway station, Catlins District. — Otago Witness, 20.4.20.

Official information is to the effect that more deaths are annually attributable to cancer in New Zealand than can be assigned to any cause other than organic disease of theheart.

In 1918 there were 936 deaths from this cause in the dominion, concerning which it is officially observed: "This number, although below that of the preceding year, is otherwise the highest recorded, an unenviable distinction which almost every year in succession attains." Otherwise expressed, 8.59 per cent of deaths from all causes in the dominion in 1918 — excluding the mortality due to the influenza epidemic — were due to cancer. A valuable special article on cancer mortality in New Zealand, embodied in the Official Year Book of 1917, seemed to suggest that a man should not be too much disposed to grumble at what may befall him after he has attained the stage of middle life. "Byan unalterable law of nature," the writer said, "a man must die in due course, and if he survives the years of childhood and reaches middle life without having fallen a victim to accident, epidemic disease, tuberculosis, or some other cause, he find his selection of diseases in his older age considerably limited, being practically confined, indeed, to heart disease in some form or other, apoplexy, cancer, and old age. If we could eliminate or reduce cancer, this would have no effect on the death rate after the first few years, and little immediate effect even, as the average death form cancer occurs after the age of 60, when only a few more years of life would have been left in any case. The disease is rightly described as a scourge, and suffering humanity calls loudly for relief from its ravages.’’

Housing concerns

The happiest mortal the writer recently met was a man who had sold his home at the handsome profit of a few hundred pounds. His whole outlook on life had changed a few days later when he realised that inroads would be made into his banking account and the whole of his profit would be absorbed in the purchase money for a new home. He had discovered that everybody who had a house to sell was anxious to sell at the maximum possible advance. The stories one hears when investigating the housing problem are many and varied — pathetic, humorous, and otherwise. Here one finds a family under orders to move by the end of the month. The breadwinner works by day, and the house hunt devolves on the overworked housewife. She rushes hither and thither wherever she hears of a house for sale. If she allows a day to pass the house may be snapped up. Some of the houses she visits are tenanted by families which desire to remain in possession. There is no royal or easy road to a solution of the housing shortage. There can be only one real remedy — the erection of more houses. To have more houses we need at the moment more carpenters and several other classes of tradesmen. Certain materials are in short supply and at times timber is one of them. ‘‘It is easier,’’ said one builder, ‘‘to get timber from the West Coast of New Zealand to Australia than it is to Dunedin.’’ — ODT, 21.4.1920.



