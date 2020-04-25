A Royal visit

The steam launch ‘‘Manurere’’ at the landing exit of the Waiau River from Lake Manapouri. — Otago Witness, 20.4.20. COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.OTAGOIMAGES.CO.NZ

Visits of members of the Royal Family to the outlying parts of the Empire possess the attribute generally accorded to angels' visitations — that of a particular rarity. Necessarily is this the case. Personages of royal birth are not at liberty to start off for the ends of the earth at a moment's notice and at their own sweet will. A high destiny involves its fatigues and its restrictions. From its heart the dominion will cry ‘‘Haeremai’’ to the Prince now that he is in our midst. The enthusiasm of the welcome accorded to his Royal Highness at Auckland will be a reflection of the reception that awaits him throughout the whole of New Zealand. The Prince will be welcome both for his own sake and for the sake of all that he represents. His personality has captivated British peoples wherever he has gone. Not British people only but American people have fallen under its spell.

New Zealand attractive option

There is no doubt (says our London correspondent) that certain of the overseas countries are beginning to attract women settlers. Country Life describes New Zealand as a good example, and remarks: ‘‘Young married women in an older generation used to object to going to New Zealand because they thought that education was better in the Old Country, and they did not feel sure that all their children would take to farming. But time has done away with these grounds of complaint. The New Zealand system of education is as good, and perhaps better than, that at Home. Means are provided whereby a scholar of talent, however little his or her start may be, can, by diligence and ability, secure the best secondary education which the dominion can supply.’’

Lest we forget

Probably no more impressive services of a religious character have ever been held in Dunedin than those in His Majesty's Theatre yesterday. They must have brought to the mind of everyone present with the greatest possible force the terrible sacrifices that were made within the last five years. The most touching portion of the proceedings was probably when the firing party entered the building and stood with arms reversed while the wreath-bearers deposited offerings of flowers from all directions upon a staging run out from the main stage for the purpose of receiving them. The wreaths were exceedingly numerous, and of a very handsome description. It was quite apparent that a good many in the audience were deeply affected during the five or ten minutes occupied in placing these tributes on the stage in honoured memory of the fallen. The returned men, numbering 680, with 11 officers under the command of Colonel Moir, marched to the theatre from Anzac Square, where they assembled. Four bands were present, these being the 4th Regimental, the Kaikorai, the St, Kilda, and the Dunedin Pipe Band. The gun carriage that formed part of the procession to the theatre was from the Central Battery, and the firing party was composed of returned soldiers. A great many memorials to the memory of the New Zealand soldiers who fell in the war have been erected, but that which the residents of North-East Valley intend to erect is the most ambitious that has yet been planned in this city.

— ODT, 26.4.1920.