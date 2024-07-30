Rugby team departs

Adoring crowds farewell the 1924 touring All Blacks at the Wellington waterfront. Inset: team captain Cliff Porter. — Otago Witness, 12.8.1924

Wellington, July 29: Cheering crowds packed the wharf this afternoon when the All Blacks embarked on the Remuera for England.

The footballers’ hotel was besieged all the morning by well-wishers and admirers, and their journey to the wharf was a slow procession. Before stepping on the gangway each All Black was introduced to the Remuera’s captain. Then his name was announced, and he boarded the ship to the accompaniment of cheers and banter. C.G. Porter, the newly-appointed captain, presently appeared with a Red Indian headgear, and stood "the admired of all beholders". A mass of streamers linked the departing footballers with friends ashore, and as the ship moved out ringing cheers were given by the assembled thousands. The footballers wear hatbands with a silver fern prominent.

Strawberries through winter

As showing the mildness of the present winter, Mrs Williams, of Normanby, has been picking strawberries from her garden continuously since the end of last season. Mrs Williams showed a Daily Times reporter yesterday a beautiful sample of ripe fruit. There was about a pound weight of strawberries in the sample.

Hazard at foot of Ross St

Considering the narrow margin between the terminus of the Maori Hill electric tram track at the junction and the Rattray Street cable car track, which runs parallel, it is surprising that there are no very serious mishaps, particularly during busy hours when large loads are carried. A narrow escape from a serious accident, however, occurred at 5.30pm yesterday, when a car from town had deposited its Roslyn and Maori Hill freight at the junction. The crowd congregated between the two tracks, and the electric car arrived about a minute before a city bound cable car, with clanging gong and shouting conductor, bore down. In spite of the warning the crowd did not shift, for it had really become wedged, and the cable tram knocked down two ladies before it came to a stop. Fortunately they were unhurt except for shock and a few slight abrasions but the accident nevertheless should serve as a potent warning.

Chess star in city

Boris Kostich, who is recognised as one of the four leading chess players of the world, was a passenger by the train from the north yesterday, and was met at the railway station by several of the leading chess players of Dunedin. He then proceeded to the residence of Mr O. Balk, whose guest he will be during his stay in Dunedin, lasting about a week. In the evening Mr Kostich was entertained by the Otago Chess Club at the club’s rooms in Princes street, there being a fairly large gathering, including ladies. Mr Balk, president of the club, referred to the occasion as a proud one for the club, which had been in existence for about 40 years. Never in the history of Dunedin had they had the pleasure of welcoming such a noted player as Monsieur Kostich. Mr Kostich thanked them most heartily for their kindly remarks concerning himself, he felt very proud at having visited the dominion and regarded Dunedin as a lovely place. He was doubly proud at being the first professional player of note to come to New Zealand.

