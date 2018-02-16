Russian news lacking

A group of visitors and pupils at the opening of John McGlashan College at Maori Hill, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 20.2.1918.

The lack of news for some days past concerning the progress of events in Russia is more curious than disturbing.

There will be no surprise if we learn, when additional news comes from that country, that some fresh act of madness has occurred. The latest reports offered little encouragement of the hope that there will be an early return to sanity. The conditions could hardly be more chaotic than they have been lately. With one of the leaders of the Government posing as the apostle of civil war, what can be expected? There are internecine struggles in Finland, Northern Russia, Ukrainia, the Don Provinces, Moldavia, and Bessarabia. And yet "Citizen" Trotsky talks of "passive" resistance to the Austro-Germans. In a predicament such as they now occupy the Russians should rejoice that the Entente Powers are exerting a pressure in the west that may well cause the Central Powers to hesitate before they lengthen their lines of communication in the east, for they cannot well afford to spare the men who would be needed if they were to extend their holdings in Russia. Respecting the struggles in which the Bolsheviks are engaged with what were a few months ago integral parts of a mighty empire, the bulk of the news has come through Bolshevik channels, and is therefore to a great extent unreliable. All that is certain is that the doctrine of the bayonet and the bullet prevails. It is to be feared that Russia will have to suffer considerable bloodshed in her efforts to emerge as a democratic nation.

Waitahuna tribute

A most successful social gathering took place in Carmody’s Hall at Waitahuna on Wednesday evening, when the hall was filled to overflowing. The presentations took the forms of enlarged photographs to next-of-kin of deceased soldiers and gold medals to returned men. Sir James Allen, Minister of Defence, made the presentations on behalf of the local Patriotic Committee and residents. The chairman (Mr F. Whelan) made feeling references to the sacrifices made by the district. Of some 56 who had gone to the front, 29 had been wounded and 11 killed. This was a heavy casualty list, and brought home to the hearts of the people the horrors of war. Sir James Allen then presented next-of-kin with enlarged photographs of the following deceased soldiers:- Privates R. M. Low, Robert Blaikie, J. T. McCaw, John Dath, Robert Kell, Walter Crozier, Malcolm McCorkindale, and T. H. Bateman, Riflemen Wm. McCaw and J. W. O’Leary, Signaller P. D. Ryan. Gold medals to returned soldiers — Sergeant M. Blaikie, Lance-corporals E. Moen, James H. Craig, Privates A. F. Low, A. W. Bartlett, J. A. McTaggart, R. W. Auld, James Matheson, Ed. Webster, D. C. Webster, and Driver C. C. Blair. Sir James said although the duties he had come to perform were tinged with much that was sad and sorrowful, he felt sure that to the relatives of those who had made the supreme sacrifice, there was the glad knowledge that no greater honour could be gained by their boys than that of laying down their lives for their loved ones. The record of the Waitahuna district was one of which they could feel proud, and he (Sir James) was proud to be the representative of a district with such a record. — ODT, 16.2.1918.

