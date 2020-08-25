School of Art discussions futile

The Otago Boys’ High School team, winners by 20 to 16 in their annual rugby contest against Christ’s College, of Christchurch. — Otago Witness, 10.8.1920.

The conference of representatives of local bodies interested in the future of the Dunedin School Of Art held on Monday evening was productive at least of a discussion of some interest.

This revealed the existence of a strong feeling on the part of a number of speakers, whose opinions the citizens have good reason to respect, that the Technical College is not the most suitable institution to have control of the School of Art. The function of a Technical School, as one of the speakers concisely put it, is necessarily technical. It is impossible to be at all sanguine about the capacity of such an institution to cater for art in any liberal sense or to expect any enthusiasm from its managers in regard to expenditure in any direction that may seem to deviate from the obviously utilitarian path. However, albeit the weight of opinion at the conference evidently inclined to the view that the University Council, if it could be induced so to act, would be a much more promising body to have control of the destinies of the Art School. The discussion made clear aspects of the situation which revealed the rather humiliating fact that the citizens as a whole have no real say in this matter, however much they desire to see the best interests of the public promoted. If the position as set forth at the conference on behalf of the education board and the technical school be correct, then all the discussion as to the future control of the school of art has been superfluous. The Education Board is in possession, it has power, we are told, to hand the School over to the Technical College, of which it is a controlling authority, but it has no power to hand its property over to an outside authority, and the department of Wellington would not be likely to sanction such a proposal.

Successful water diviner

The difficulties that have been found in the way of securing an adequate water supply for the Anglican Boys Home at Vauxhall seem now in a fair way towards being permanently solved through the mysterious but effective agency of the water diviner. The authorities of the home tried various means of solving the problem without success, and when it came to their knowledge that a neighbouring institution had put down a bore under direction of a water diviner and secured a good supply, they got into communication with Mr J. Mosley, of Stirling, whose powers in this direction are becoming widely known. Mr Mosley came to Dunedin and, after making exhaustive tests, last week declared that he had located several good sources of water on the property. One was only 25 feet below the surface, but the one which he recommended the authorities of the home to use, he located at 45 feet down, and he declares that it will give an inexhaustible supply. Arrangements are now well in hand for putting down a bore at the spot indicated by Mr Mosley, and the result is awaited with every confidence.

Foresight accurate

Clad in deep mourning, a young woman called on a Paris fortune teller. She asked to be told what the future had in store for her. The fortune teller went into a deep, hypnotic sleep, in the course of which she predicted that her client would shortly acquire a large sum of money. The prediction was quite true, for after the fortune teller had shown her visitor out, she discovered that the young woman in mourning had stolen £400 in notes from the cash box, which she kept in the room. — ODT, 25.8.1920.