Sea power in Dunedin

HMAS Melbourne steams up Otago Harbour on February 8, 1922. — Otago Witness, 14.2.1922

In glorious sunshine and with scarcely a breath of wind stirring, HMAS Melbourne, the first vessel of the Australian Navy to pay an official public visit to New Zealand, arrived at Dunedin yesterday morning from Lyttelton.

Flying the flag of Rear-admiral Dumaresq, the light cruiser — for that is her naval designation — steamed up the Victoria Channel and took up a berth at the Rattray Street wharf next to HMS Chatham.

Captain Duncan, of the pilot staff, was on the bridgecoming up the channel, and as the cruiser steamed slowly along in the brilliant sunshine she presented a picturesque sight to the hundreds of spectators who watched her from various points of vantage between Port Chalmers and Dunedin.

As she came round the bend and into the basin she was greeted with a salute of 13 guns from the Chatham, that being a salute fired to a vessel carrying the flag of a rear-admiral.

During the process of berthing, which was watched by a crowd of about 2000 persons, the ship’s band played several lively airs, and as she drew in to the wharf hearty cheers were given for her crew, followed by the well-known “cooee” from several quarters.

Reception to Vice-admiral

At a quarter past 12 a civic reception was tended to Rear-admiral Dumaresq, Captain Feakes, and other officers of the visiting warship at the Town Hall.

There was a large attendance of representative citizens, including many ladies, and among those present were Bishop Richards, Archdeacon Curzon-Siggers and the Rev G.H. Balfour as well as members of the city council and other public bodies.

The table in the centre of the council chamber was covered with a large silken Union Jack.

The proceedings throughout were characterised by an unusual degree of enthusiasm.

On behalf of the citizens of Dunedin the Mayor said they were highly honoured by the presence of the representatives of the Australian Navy and also the representative of our own navy in the person of Commodore Hotham, and he assured the visitors that they were heartily welcome in this far-flung outpost of the Empire.

In reply Admiral Dumeresq said: “When I was entering Dunedin yesterday from the overhanging hills to the north, I was much struck with the beauty of this wonderful city and the manner in which your fine harbour unfolded itself before our eyes. Around us everything was fresh and green, and it was really one of the most picturesque sights I have seen. You have a great site for your city and if I were Mayor, I should be very proud indeed of the city of Dunedin.”

Successful Mardi Gras

The weather was perfect for the Mardi Gras at Forbury Park yesterday afternoon in aid of the local orphanages, a fine warm sunny day with a complete absence of wind being experienced. The result was a most gratifying attendance, the stands being packed and other parts of the grounds accommodating quite a large number of people.

The main interest naturally centred on in the trotting events, and a good deal of attention was paid to the tugs of war, particularly the championship, which lay between teams from HMAS Melbourne and HMS Chatham.

The latter won in two straight pulls, largely owing to the anchorman, but particularly to the splendid manner in which the men were directed and controlled.

— ODT, 9.2.1922