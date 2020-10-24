Serious fire at Evening Star

The fishing industry at The Nuggets, South Otago. — Otago Witness, 12.10.1920. COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.OTAGOIMAGES.CO.NZ

A sudden serious outbreak of fire occurred in the upper story of the Star office just before noon on Saturday and much damage was done, chiefly by water, before it was got under control by the City and South Dunedin Brigades. The outbreak occurred in the process block-making room, which is situated just above the stereotyping room on the third floor, and which contains a quantity of photographic material. There was no one using the room, and at present no satisfactory explanation can be given of how it originated or how it obtained such a powerful hold before it was discovered.

When the brigade arrived, the flames were shooting high above the roof and could be seen a long way off. In about a quarter of an hour, after a strenuous fight, the firemen had the flames under control. Fortunately, the machinery has practically escaped, but large stocks of paper have been damaged. It was at first thought that the issue of the city edition of the Star would be jeopardised, but strenuous efforts were made by all hands in clearing up, and although a little late, the paper was issued as usual to its many readers.

Neglected children needing care

Recently a well-known clergyman and social worker stated that in his opinion immorality was increasing in Dunedin. The statement provided a good deal of comment and some opposition. Some pertinent remarks in this connection were let fall on Saturday by the Rev G.E. Moreton, while speaking at the annual meeting of the Anglican Memorial Boys’ Home. He was speaking of the “terrible responsibility” which anyone who knew city conditions must realise rested on each one to reach a helping hand to those who needed it. In many cases that had been brought under his notice, said Mr Moreton, people were living in open adultery, and it was sometimes the children who had been neglected that they had to care for in their orphanages.

Eleven prison escapes

Under the heading of “Escapes”, the following passage appears in the Prisons Report for the past year: ‘‘The number of escapes (11) was greater than usual, but all but two of them were from parties working in the open. In this connection it must be remembered that under the present system by far the larger proportion of our prison population is employed on farm work or under similar semi-free conditions. In fact, a partial “honour system” is followed in regard to those prisoners whose escape would not be a menace to the community ... really dangerous criminals are kept within the four walls of the central prisons. Escapes occasionally take place from such places, as they do from the strongest of prisons in other countries, but if such escapes are due in any way to the carelessness or negligence of prison officers, condign punishment follows.”

Overland travel by eels

Much controversy has taken place from time to time as to whether eels travel overland from one river or lake to another, and there are many, including the Maori who believe this to be the case. This theory was substantiated a few evenings ago (says the Levin Chronicle) when a resident was motoring home. He spied an eel, some distance off, making across the road, evidently having come from the water race nearby, the motor running over and killing it. It is stated that several have been killed on the Foxton road in the same way.

— ODT, 25.10.1920.