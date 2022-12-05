Sheep doing well this season

Fat lambs from Mr Wilson's property "Downshire" at Lauder, Central Otago. — Otago Witness, 13.2.1923

There is an abundance of feed for all classes of stock throughout the country, while there has never been a better average lambing, nor have lambs ever come on better, than they have this season.

A big lot have already been sold in the paddocks for delivery early in February, some at an average of ninepence per pound, and others at 27 shillings per head, with a comparatively small percentage of allowance for rejects. With the recent rise in the price of wool and fat sheep, together with prices now offering, and what will be offered later on for fat lambs, there is every indication that farmers will have a big chance of making a satisfactory recovery from the slump.



New courts for Queenstown

Yesterday was a red letter day in the history of the Queenstown Tennis Club. Last season the committee came to the full realisation that their one and only court had outlived its usefulness. In the first place roots of nearby trees were working havoc with the asphalt, and attempts to remedy the trouble were futile. Secondly the club membership could never be a healthy one when play was confined to one court; and the site would not allow of another. The club was therefore right "up against it." It proved a blessing in disguise, however, for it forced the hand of the committee. The local Borough Council was then approached with the idea of its granting the club a piece of reserve for two new courts. This was agreed to, a good deal of the money required for laying down the courts was raised, and after the usual vicissitudes the undertaking became an established fact. The ceremony yesterday marked the culmination of a great enterprise and the birth of a new life for the club. The attendance was very large, about 80 persons being present, many of them visitors from other parts. The remainder of the afternoon was spent in many pleasant sets. The club hopes that visitors to Queenstown who play tennis will try their prowess on the new courts.



Election day looms

Wellington, December 4: Within the last day or two interest in the General Election has greatly increased, and today the issue is the subject of very general conversation, while the importance of polling every vote against a possible combination of Liberals and extreme Labourites is urged. The Reform organisation has no quaking about the result, and confidently predicts that. Mr Massey will have a comfortable majority over both the other parties in the next Parliament. It is stated that there is considerable improvement in Mr Massey’s cold. His temperature has decreased, and he hopes to be able to fulfil his engagements tomorrow, and not have to forgo other meetings.



Long train home from events

The special train which conveyed races, show and general passengers, as well as racehorses, to Christchurch on Saturday night was a very large one — much larger than last year’s special for the same purpose. It contained 14 horse boxes and five cars, the number of passengers carried being 228.



Tutankhamun dig continues

Cairo, December 3: The discovery is regarded as the greatest in the history of Egyptian art. Details of the royal appurtenances have been previously secured from mural inscriptions, but the actual objects have never before been seen. Owing to the preciousness of the contents in the chambers which have been explored, it was decided not to proceed with further explorations or to open a third chamber until arrangements had been made for the preservation and a complete record of the discoveries. The Egyptian Government is taking special precautions to defend the site and the finds.

— ODT, 5.12.1922 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)