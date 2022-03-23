Skipper and committee at odds

Heather, Otago's entry, and last year's winner, in the Sanders Cup yachting challenge. — Otago Witness, 7.2.1922

At a meeting of the Otago Yacht and Motor Boat Association, held on Tuesday evening, it was decided that an official statement should be published, as an erroneous impression has got abroad through the statements made by Mr McCulloch in his speech at the presentation of the Sanders Cup to the Auckland Yacht and Motor Boat Association at the conclusion of the contest. Mr McCulloch said: "I do not consider that we got a fair go. I was told in Auckland that I would never have the pleasure of managing a boat again; but I won the races here and did sail a boat again. Our own representatives were up against me. I know that they are, and others know it, too. I may be speaking rather straight, but that is what I think about it. It was done, however, and they got away with it. Anyone can win a race; but there should be fair play."

Such a statement as this would create the impression that the contest were not conducted fairly, that the judges did not decide the protest fairly, and that the local officials were so prejudiced against Mr McCulloch that they were prepared to sacrifice Otago’s interests.

Shortly after the arrival of the committee in Auckland it became evident that Mr McCulloch was determined to act according to his own views. Mr McCulloch’s vacillation and indecision were such that on the day of the first race the Heather had never been down the harbour as far as the turning mark, and had not the competing boat got first away and led on the first leg. It is quite possible that an erroneous course would have lost Otago the first race, and the only one which Mr McCulloch succeeded in winning. Further than this, although the crew sent up with Mr McCulloch was as good as Otago could or can to this day produce, he astounded the management by making a proposal that he should be allowed to put the Otago crew out of the boat and replace them with Auckland men. Of the second and third races the least said the better.

Minister’s epic journey

The Hon J.G. Coates (Minister of Public Works) arrived in Dunedin last evening after a tour down the West Coast and throughout Central Otago, extending over nearly three weeks. The Minister and his party have done some hard travelling in that time over much rough country, portions of the journey being done by train and motor car, and other portions on horseback and on foot. Leaving Nelson on March 5 forTakaka they visited the Kairuru marble quarries where the stone was obtained for the new Parliament Buildings in Wellington, the Golden Bay Cement Company’s works at Terakohi and the new iron works at Onekaka where it is expected that smelting operations will be started in a fortnight. They rode horses from Bainham to the Heaphy River, carrying their own provisions on an overgrown track which required some amateur navvying and bush work to clear the way, and did not reach Heaphy huts until 11pm, after 15 hours in the saddle. The next day they walked from the huts to Kokaikai and then on to Karamea, where a banquet was held.

They reached Westport at dark the next day and then travelled on to Greymouth by way of Barrytown, passing en route the remains of the first tram services in New Zealand in the towns of Shilstom and Brighton, which are now no more, owing to the encroachment of the sea. Part of the journey through South Westland and over the Haast Pass to Makarora entailed a six days’ ride, during which bad weather and flooded rivers were encountered.

Benefits of irrigation

As an instance of the increased production of the land in Central Otago under the influence of irrigation, Mr R.K. Smith, of Tarras Station, told the Hon J.G. Coates (Minister of Public Works) the other day that, although in the past history of the station no fat sheep had ever been sent away, he had been able this year to fatten and despatch to the freezing works from the irrigated portion of his land no fewer than 3000 sheep. Mr Smith added that from one patch of 80 acres of lucerne he had already obtained 400 tons of hay, and he expected to harvest another crop before the end of the season. In this connection it is also interesting to note that an Ardgour settler told the minister that from one small lucerne paddock he had obtained the remarkable yield of 8 tons to the acre.

As the price of baled lucerne last year was £6 a ton on truck, the value of this product made possible by irrigation can easily be seen. — ODT, 23.3.1922