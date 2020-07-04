Smallpox outbreak stationary

Sawyers Bay, near Port Chalmers on Otago harbour. — Otago Witness, 6.7.1920. COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.OTAGOIMAGES.CO.NZ

It is satisfactory to be able to state that the outbreak of smallpox in Otago and Southland is stationary. The fever hospital at Logans Point is still full, but the majority of the patients are convalescent. A large number of vaccinations have been carried out in Southland and in the Otago district many people have undergone the precautionary treatment. The children in a number of schools have also been vaccinated. The prospects of the outbreak having been checked, if not actually overcome, are most encouraging, but the people are urged to continue to take precautionary measures to combat the disease.

Lower Harbour road repairs needed

The settlers in the Lower Harbour district are much concerned about the bad state of their road. This road skirts the harbourside from the boundary of Port Chalmers Borough to the Spit. The surface of the road is not only in a bad state due in some measure to wartime economising, but the waves are encroaching, owing to the defective state of the seawall. Last year the Government was prevailed on to make a grant, and this grant, although small, should have served to repair a portion of the road. A fresh difficulty, however, has since developed, in that no one will enter into a contract to repair the road. Twice the (Waikouaiti) County Council has advertised for tenders without result. The matter has been allowed to rest at that, and the settlers are concerned lest the road become impassable and the waves demolish it in parts. But the settlers say they see a way to overcome the difficulty. Instead of railing the metal to Port Chalmers and carting it down the harbourside, as has been hitherto done, the metal could more economically be conveyed by means of a punt from the quarry, and discharged at various points along the road. This, the settlers say, is quite a practicable solution, is cheaper than the old train and cart transit, and will, if put into operation by the County Council, remedy a hardship which the ratepayers should no longer have to put up with, now that the war period is over.

Priests urged to play sport

“I would like to see some of my priests playing football with you, for I have always found that priests taking part in sport generally have an uplifting influence,” said Bishop Brodie, in speaking at the Invercargill Marist Brothers’ Old Boys’ Association reunion on a recent Sunday morning. Turning into a reminiscent mood, his Lordship said that he had never accomplished much prowess on the football field, but when, as a priest, he went to Waihi almost a complete stranger, he found there was an aloofness among the public and a cold feeling that seemed to emanate from narrow-mindedness. But he refereed at football matches, and soon happy relations existed between him and all sections of the community.

— ODT, 5.7.1920.