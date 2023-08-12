Southland score belies effort

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Highway admin hurdle
A difficulty which faces the Highways Board is the question of ascertaining the exact number of motor vehicles now in use in the dominion. This will be necessary for the purpose of carrying out the provisions of clause 21 of the Main Highways Act by which the moneys received by the Crown as Customs duties under section 14 are to be apportioned between the North Island and the South Island, in relation to the number of motor vehicles in use in each island. This estimate of motor vehicles cannot be arrived at without some form of official vehicle census, or re-registration. The former has the valid objection of requiring a very careful audit to prevent dummying. The latter method would throw a large amount of work on the registering bodies, but it would have the benefit of eliminating those numbers which are no longer in use.
Magnificat
The tranquility of the service at a local Anglican church last night was interrupted by the instrusion of a small black cat — an aspiring animal that was not satisfied with remaining among the congregation, but set out for a position in the choir. Puss did not confine her choral efforts to the periods at which the hymns were being sung. Nothing but a solo would satisfy her, and so it fell to the lot of a youthful chorister to carry her outside. From outside the cat gave vent to a piteous "meow," after which she pushed the swinging door open, and returned — this time to a back seat. An officer of the church ejected her the second time, and she did not return. — ODT, 13.8.1923
