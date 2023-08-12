Southland score belies effort

Action during the Otago-Southland interprovincial rugby match at Carisbrook on August 11, 1923. — Otago Witness, 21.8.1923

Highway admin hurdle

The Southland touring team met Otago at Carisbrook on Saturday on a fine turf and in ideal football weather. The game was watched by about 11,000 people. The Southland team met with little success in its tour in the north — it won only one match, against Wanganui — influenza and injuries severely affecting the players. On Saturday the visiting team was strengthened by the inclusion of four players who did not go on the tour — Strang, Gilmour, Johnston and Cleland — and Richardson, White and Bell were also able to play. The Southlanders consider that they played about their best game during their tour, and certainly 23 points to 8 points was not a true indication of the relative merits of the two sides. For instance, Gilmour had passed everything and could not have missed a try, when he fell a few yards from the line, and White, just on time, got a beautiful pass from Bell and a clear run in. White was a yard too slow, however, and he just missed a try, Dickinson getting him from behind. The game was fast, but patchy. The Otago backs lacked finish, and their defence was not calculated to inspire any great feelings of confidence in their ability to stop straight-running men when the team goes north. Fea’s tactics seemed to lead nowhere, and both McDougall and Fea got rid of the ball to other players in a worse position than themselves. The ground fielding of most of the Otago backs, moreover, in the face of an attack was very uncertain. On the other hand, the Southland inside backs — Shand, Hazlett and Bell, — were very safe, and they broke repeatedly through the centre defence of the Blue line. The scores were Otago 23 points, Southland 8 points. The game was controlled by Mr R. Torrance.

A difficulty which faces the Highways Board is the question of ascertaining the exact number of motor vehicles now in use in the dominion. This will be necessary for the purpose of carrying out the provisions of clause 21 of the Main Highways Act by which the moneys received by the Crown as Customs duties under section 14 are to be apportioned between the North Island and the South Island, in relation to the number of motor vehicles in use in each island. This estimate of motor vehicles cannot be arrived at without some form of official vehicle census, or re-registration. The former has the valid objection of requiring a very careful audit to prevent dummying. The latter method would throw a large amount of work on the registering bodies, but it would have the benefit of eliminating those numbers which are no longer in use.

Magnificat

The tranquility of the service at a local Anglican church last night was interrupted by the instrusion of a small black cat — an aspiring animal that was not satisfied with remaining among the congregation, but set out for a position in the choir. Puss did not confine her choral efforts to the periods at which the hymns were being sung. Nothing but a solo would satisfy her, and so it fell to the lot of a youthful chorister to carry her outside. From outside the cat gave vent to a piteous "meow," after which she pushed the swinging door open, and returned — this time to a back seat. An officer of the church ejected her the second time, and she did not return. — ODT, 13.8.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden