Southland yacht wins round 2

Start of the second race at Auckland in the Sanders Cup series for 14-foot yachts. — Otago Witness, 13.2.1923

Shows to stay at Tahuna

Auckland: In a very light nor’-east wind, at times almost a flat calm, competitors having to be towed to the line, the second test race for the Sanders Cup was sailed today over a triangular course. Eynin led over the starting line and Winifred was close at the rear. Rona took the lead early in the race, but Linnet soon sailed through her lee. For a time little change took place in positions, but different tacks were productive of slight changes. At Resolution Buoy, there was only 46sec between the Southland and Auckland boats, and the northerners felt that all was not lost. In desperation Linnet hoisted her spinnaker, but it was useless, and she lost ground. Winifred was now sailing better, but her display on the day was most disappointing. Not once did she appear to be in trim and happy, and she viewed the whole race from afar off. Murihiku won from the defender of the cup, the times being: Murihiku 1hr 28min 45sec, Rona 1hr 29min 59sec, Linnet 1hr 31min 28sec, Eynin 1hr 32min 4sec, Winifred 1hr 32min 50sec.

The Otago Agricultural and Pastoral Society is to be congratulated upon the decision at which it arrived last night. The expression of opinion obtained from its members was so strongly unfavourable to the sale of Tahuna Park and the transference of the Summer Show to Wingatui, pending other arrangements, that it was clear that if the committee’s proposal to adopt these measures had gone to a vote it would have been defeated by a large majority. But, in the absence of any alternative scheme of a constructive character, the rejection of the proposal would have left the society in the unfortunate position of being saddled with a considerable indebtedness on a property which, according to the president, can be utilised for the Summer Show only at an annual loss. An appeal is to be made to the public to enable the society to get its head above water and to effect improvements to its property. The Otago Daily Times will be pleased to act as a channel through which subscriptions may be forwarded to a fund designed to relieve the society of its financial anxieties. — editorial

Car gently rammed by tram

What, in the phraseology of journalese, is usually described as "an accident that might have had serious consequences" was witnessed about 4.30 yesterday afternoon in Princes street. A motor car found the slight rise in front of Everybody’s Theatre too much for it, and, after struggling slowly, upwards for a few yards, came gently back to collide full on with one of the large trams going north. As neither vehicle had much pace on, and as the motorman drew his vehicle up in a very short space, no damage resulted except, possibly, to the nerves of those most directly interested in the event.

Dust suppression unsatisfactory

In reply to a question asked by Cr Hayward at the meeting of the City Council last evening, Cr Wilson (chairman of the works committee) stated that there had been a good many complaints in regard to the watering of the streets. He had asked the city engineer to furnish him the streets within the watering area, and when that had been prepared if it might be possible to use the plant at their disposal to better advantage than at present. — ODT, 1.2.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden