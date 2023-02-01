Southland yacht wins round 2

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Shows to stay at Tahuna
The Otago Agricultural and Pastoral Society is to be congratulated upon the decision at which it arrived last night. The expression of opinion obtained from its members was so strongly unfavourable to the sale of Tahuna Park and the transference of the Summer Show to Wingatui, pending other arrangements, that it was clear that if the committee’s proposal to adopt these measures had gone to a vote it would have been defeated by a large majority. But, in the absence of any alternative scheme of a constructive character, the rejection of the proposal would have left the society in the unfortunate position of being saddled with a considerable indebtedness on a property which, according to the president, can be utilised for the Summer Show only at an annual loss. An appeal is to be made to the public to enable the society to get its head above water and to effect improvements to its property. The Otago Daily Times will be pleased to act as a channel through which subscriptions may be forwarded to a fund designed to relieve the society of its financial anxieties. — editorial
Car gently rammed by tram
What, in the phraseology of journalese, is usually described as "an accident that might have had serious consequences" was witnessed about 4.30 yesterday afternoon in Princes street. A motor car found the slight rise in front of Everybody’s Theatre too much for it, and, after struggling slowly, upwards for a few yards, came gently back to collide full on with one of the large trams going north. As neither vehicle had much pace on, and as the motorman drew his vehicle up in a very short space, no damage resulted except, possibly, to the nerves of those most directly interested in the event.
Dust suppression unsatisfactory
In reply to a question asked by Cr Hayward at the meeting of the City Council last evening, Cr Wilson (chairman of the works committee) stated that there had been a good many complaints in regard to the watering of the streets. He had asked the city engineer to furnish him the streets within the watering area, and when that had been prepared if it might be possible to use the plant at their disposal to better advantage than at present. — ODT, 1.2.1923
Compiled by Peter Dowden