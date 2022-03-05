Spate fateful for fete

Fancy dress at the fete at Dunedin Botanic Gardens (from left) Master Bruce Jones’s decorated go-cart and Miss Vanda Duncan as "sundowner" . — Otago Witness, 14.3.1922.

Milton station burgled

With the knowledge of a worthy end to be served and the promise of an afternoon’s amusement in the delightful surroundings of the Botanical Gardens, the people crowded the northbound cars, and soon after 2 o’clock they had gathered at the Gardens in hundreds, and were to be seen round the stalls and side-shows, at the dancing stage, and scattered about the walks and reaches of the reserves. Purses were opened, and money spent freely; the committee were considering the ordering of additional supplies for the stalls, and expecting a record in the takings. Then the rain came; the crowd melted, the flags and tents hung dismal and soggy; the fete was at an end. No return of the sales and gate takings was available on Saturday, but even though business was lively during the two hours of fine weather, it is not to be expected that in such a short time the fete would produce anything like the expected return. In the circumstances, however, it is all the more gratifying that money came in so freely from the start, and it was quite evident that if the weather had held up the fete would have been the most successful of its kind.

Early yesterday morning the Milton Railway Station was burglariously entered, and over £20 removed from the safe, dynamite being used on the latter to effect an entrance. Admission to the office had been gained by breaking a window. There are no dwellings in the immediate vicinity of the station, and this no doubt assisted the burglar or burglars in their operations.

A loud report was heard about 3am by some residents in the township, and this is now thought to have been the explosion caused by the blowing open of the safe. The refreshment rooms on the railway platform were also entered, and £10 in cash, which was left in the drawer when the premises were closed on Saturday evening, was extracted.

Closed season for whitebait

A recent proposal by some acclimatisation societies to proclaim a closed season for whitebait is arousing no small amount of resentment on the part of whitebait catchers and whitebait canners.

Their view is that whitebait is being eaten out of New Zealand rivers by stocking them with imported trout to provide sport for a comparatively few people. Moreover, they contend that in spite of all the expense involved, the project of stocking New Zealand rivers with trout is far from successful. The whitebait industry, it is claimed, pays wages to a large number of people during the season by way of labour for catching fish, selling, can making, preserving, label making, box making etc, not to mention railway and shipping crates, and it is represented that all this is being jeopardised for an idea projected by a Government department and which makes work for Government employees, who might be doing work that is more remunerative to the country.

Early settlers’ gathering

The 18th annual gathering of the Bruce Clutha Early Settlers Association was held on the showgrounds, Balclutha, on Friday under ideal weather conditions. The morning was somewhat dull, but long before noon the sun shone out and the day was hot and windless. — ODT, 6.3.1922