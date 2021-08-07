Springboks hard team to beat

View of Rugby Park during the August 6, 1921 Springboks v Southland match. — Otago Witness, 16.8.1921

The Ranfurly Shield holders were well tested today.

They were outweighed in the forwards and quite outpaced by the opposing backs.

The South Africans had a stronger team than they played against South Canterbury, and the visitors showed a marked improvement on their play at Timaru.

Today they put plenty of dash into their work, and the passing of their backs was quicker and shorter than on Wednesday. The Springboks can, if they choose, put in a better team than they had playing today, and taking their match against Southland as a guide they will take some beating.

They are heavy men, but they are fast nevertheless on a soft ground, and they fought hard to the final whistle.

They got the ball from practically every scrum, and Townsend, the scrum-half, quickly got it out to his backs.

The Southland backs showed little or no combination, and their display was very disappointing. They repeatedly failed to get the line, and a strong return punt to the line by an opposing back would drive back any advantage the forwards might have gained.

Brown was the only back who played any way up to form, and if Southland’s exhibition today is the best they can give they will not hold the Ranfurly Shield very long.

The impression left after today’s play is that if the South Africans are to be beaten, the opposing side will have to get the ball from the scrums, and it takes some getting.

Scores: South Africa 12, Southland nil. Mr R. McKenzie (Dunedin) acted as referee.

Effective rabbit poisoning

A good kill of rabbits is reported by a back-country station holder at present in Ashburton (says The Guardian). The method followed was to feed sliced turnips to the “bunnies” for a couple of nights, and on the third night to add powdered strychnine to the treat.

In this way over 900 rabbits were secured one fine morning on a particular estate.

It was explained that with phosphorus poisoning many of the rabbits were able to get away and die in a quiet spot, but with strychnine the bodies were left near the burrow. On the third and fatal night a rabbit would be feeding, and would suddenly leap in the air and drop dead.

His companions might be startled, but like the “dope” fiends do not take the warning at the ruin of a friend, but stayed on to complete their own ruin.

Lower Harbour residents upset

Residents of the Lower Harbour are complaining bitterly about the bad state of the main road from Port Chalmers to the Heads.

Mr F. Powell, who resides down the harbourside, below Pulling Point, says the road is really in an absolutely terrible state. The abnormally high tides last week made matters very much worse, but for the past two years no serious attempt has been made by the county council to improve the road, beyond a little perfunctory surfacing.

A small Government grant of about £100 was put on the estimates for this road some time ago. The amount is so small where much is needed to be done that its expenditure would not help matters a great deal. But this grant, which would serve to improve one or two of the worst places, has not been expended.