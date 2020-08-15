St Clair erosion funding

The Otago ladies’ hockey team. — Otago Witness, 24.8.1920. COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.OTAGOIMAGES.CO.NZ

The Finance Committee of the City Council will recommend to the meeting on Wednesday night: That the application from the Dunedin Ocean Beach Domain Board for a further grant towards the cost of carrying out the protective works at St Clair be granted on the same basis as formerly — viz. The City to fund 60 per cent., the St Kilda Borough Council 20 percent., and the Domain Board 20 per cent of the sum required. On this basis the contributions from the three bodies would be as follows: City Council £1060, St Kilda Borough Council £350 and the Domain Board £350; a total further grant of £1750. The total already granted by the three bodies is £1000, of which the City Council’s share was £600. To the £1000 has to be added the Government subsidy of £750, which together with the £1750 now applied for brings the total for the work up to the estimated cost of £3000, as furnished by the city engineer.

Ladies’ hockey

Otago and Canterbury representative ladies’ hockey teams met at the Caledonian ground on Saturday before a considerable crowd of feminine supporters of the game. The Canterbury team was almost identical with the one that inflicted a decisive defeat on Otago at Christchurch a couple of seasons ago. Members of the local team, on the other hand, were comparative novices, and as a matter of fact E. McMaster was the only one of them who had ever played representative hockey before. The ground was somewhat heavy, but conditions were otherwise favourable. It was generally anticipated that Canterbury would have an easy victory, and the creditable showing made by the Otago representatives was all the more appreciated on that account.

Canterbury was clearly the better team right throughout the game and had a decided advantage over the local team in age, weight and experience. Their weakness was in defence, the department in which Otago was specially strong. Indeed, if the local backs had not put up an uncommonly sound and vigorous defence the score against them would have been very much higher than it was. The final scores were Canterbury 3 goals, Otago nil.

Wireless telephony

London, June 20: A new era in the process of transmission of news for publication has just been successfully inaugurated. For the first time in British journalism a reporter has telephoned direct to the editorial office messages relating events of the day. These, sent from Chelmsford, Essex, were picked up on the Daily Mail wireless receiving set — the first to be permanently installed in any London newspaper office. In view of the important bearing of the experiment on the future transmission of news, many representatives in journalism attended. Enthusiasts in many parts of the country ‘‘listened-in’’ and clearly heard the messages spoken by Mr W. Pollock, a Daily Mail reporter. A number of them, in sending their congratulations, stated that the words thus spoken into space were more distinct than those heard over an ordinary telephone. Precisely at 2.35 p.m., after five minutes’ tuning of instruments, the voice of Mr Pollock was distinctly heard calling, ‘‘Hello! Hello! Hello! Daily Mail!’’ For about the next 15 minutes he continued his message, which was taken down in shorthand by two reporters.

— ODT, 16.8.1920.