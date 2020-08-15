St Clair erosion funding

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ladies’ hockey
Otago and Canterbury representative ladies’ hockey teams met at the Caledonian ground on Saturday before a considerable crowd of feminine supporters of the game. The Canterbury team was almost identical with the one that inflicted a decisive defeat on Otago at Christchurch a couple of seasons ago. Members of the local team, on the other hand, were comparative novices, and as a matter of fact E. McMaster was the only one of them who had ever played representative hockey before. The ground was somewhat heavy, but conditions were otherwise favourable. It was generally anticipated that Canterbury would have an easy victory, and the creditable showing made by the Otago representatives was all the more appreciated on that account.
Canterbury was clearly the better team right throughout the game and had a decided advantage over the local team in age, weight and experience. Their weakness was in defence, the department in which Otago was specially strong. Indeed, if the local backs had not put up an uncommonly sound and vigorous defence the score against them would have been very much higher than it was. The final scores were Canterbury 3 goals, Otago nil.
Wireless telephony
London, June 20: A new era in the process of transmission of news for publication has just been successfully inaugurated. For the first time in British journalism a reporter has telephoned direct to the editorial office messages relating events of the day. These, sent from Chelmsford, Essex, were picked up on the Daily Mail wireless receiving set — the first to be permanently installed in any London newspaper office. In view of the important bearing of the experiment on the future transmission of news, many representatives in journalism attended. Enthusiasts in many parts of the country ‘‘listened-in’’ and clearly heard the messages spoken by Mr W. Pollock, a Daily Mail reporter. A number of them, in sending their congratulations, stated that the words thus spoken into space were more distinct than those heard over an ordinary telephone. Precisely at 2.35 p.m., after five minutes’ tuning of instruments, the voice of Mr Pollock was distinctly heard calling, ‘‘Hello! Hello! Hello! Daily Mail!’’ For about the next 15 minutes he continued his message, which was taken down in shorthand by two reporters.
— ODT, 16.8.1920.