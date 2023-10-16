Sunday band gig disputed

Members of the St Kilda Band. — Otago Witness, 6.3.1923

The question of Sunday concerts came up for consideration at the meeting of the St Kilda Borough Council last night.

The St Kilda Municipal Band applied for permission to give a sacred concert in the Coronation Hall on the night of Sunday, November 18, and to take up a collection towards the cost of sending the band to the Christchurch band contest next year. Cr J.W. Dove: "I do not protest against holding a concert on a Sunday evening, but I do protest against the object in this case. I also agree that nothing is finer than sacred band music. But there are plenty of other opportunities for the band to get money for its own use. I do not think that, as a Christian community, we should, without any protest at all, permit a desecration of the Sabbath for this purpose."

The Mayor: "I intend to vote that the application be granted. I cannot see how it would be a desecration of the Sabbath to play sacred band music at a concert. You might as well object against the Salvation Army Band, and, in fact, against the music at any church gathering."



Lamb popular Christmas gift

There has already been a fairly good response to the efforts of the Meat Producers Board to advertise New Zealand lamb in the British market, by undertaking to deliver single carcases at 33 shillings each to friends in Great Britain. Over 300 applications have already been received. If necessary deliveries can be made on a specified date. The demand is in most cases for lamb to arrive in time to be cooked for the Christmas dinner, but some New Zealanders are ordering lamb for use after the festive season. The name of the sender will be written on a card sent with the carcass, and the necessary instructions regarding defrosting will also be supplied. The board urges all farmers and others to take advantage of its offer, and thus help to advertise and encourage the consumption of New Zealand lamb. Only prime lamb will be sent, the idea being to encourage these who eat the meat to ask for it.



Blue oval for Oval Office?

One of the highly-developed arts in American politics is the manufacture of party slogans, and the creation of scores of "Ford for President" clubs is the outward and visible sign that an organised section of public opinion is favourable to Mr Henry Ford occupying the White House for the next Presidential term. No one appears to know definitely what Mr Ford himself thinks about the matter, though the Washington correspondent of the New York Times says that what are considered to be undoubted signs that Mr Ford intends to make a serious contest for the Presidency have just appeared. The first of these is the report from Detroit that Mr Ford will return to the Government many millions of dollars which represent profits on material supplied during the war. One-fourth of the population of Detroit City, the fourth-largest city in the United States, is directly dependent on the Ford industries, and the director of these huge enterprises might be able to persuade the people of the States, by an appeal to their business sense, that his influence could beneficently be extended. But Mr Ford is an industrial autocrat, and he has not shown adaptability in association with his contemporaries. Mr Ford is versatile and courageous. His serious entry into Federal politics would lend piquant interest to the next struggle for the Presidency.

— editorial

— ODT, 16.10.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)