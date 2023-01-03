Ten lorries not enough

Carnival on the Brighton Domain. — Otago Witness, 9.1.1923

The Brighton Queen Carnival was concluded yesterday, when the weather was again pleasant.

As on the previous day, there was a large number of visitors from Dunedin and elsewhere, and there was again a satisfactory attendance of residents. Although there were about 10 motor lorries conveying visitors to Brighton, they were not sufficient to meet the demand, and on both Monday and yesterday several hundreds of people had to be left at Manse street. Not only did this deprive all those people of the pleasure of spending a day at Brighton; but it also meant a substantial loss to the committee in gate money.

The Salvation Army band was on the ground yesterday, and provided some enjoyable items. As the last day was scheduled as the children’s big day, there was plenty to interest this section of patrons.

Competitions in decorated push-carts, prams, children’s vehicles, fancy dresses and original and poster costumes presented some pretty and amusing displays, but on the whole the number of entries in these events was rather disappointing. The baby show was quite the feature of the day, and in this case the entries were very large. The children’s sports programme was well organised, and the entries for all the races were good. Some close contests were witnessed by the spectators, who displayed considerable interest in the children’s running. Towards the close of the afternoon’s business perishable goods left on the stalls were sold by auction, and realised a satisfactory sum. Much credit is due to those who worked so hard to ensure the success of the carnival, and the business done at the sideshows proved that these had been left in capable hands.



Adjective, noun hurled on wharf

A rumour was current yesterday that there had been a serious brawl on the wharf the previous evening between unionists and free labourers, and that the appearance of the police put an end to the fighting. From inquiry it seems that three unionists standing on the wharf made some offensive remarks to free labourers on board one of the steamers, the word "scab," probably preceded by an adjective, being about the worst that was said, and that on the appearance of a constable, who ordered the unionists off, the three offenders walked away. Later a man from another steamer came ashore and stumbled over a rope, receiving slight injury to his side.

