Tennis teams selected

— Otago Witness, 2.5.1922

The lawn tennis team to represent New Zealand at the New South Wales championships in Sydney on April 28 and subsequent dates has been selected. The team is to consist of four ladies and six men, but in case certain players are unable to make the trip the selectors have chosen two additional ladies and one extra man. The players selected are as follow: Ladies — Misses Nancy Curtis (Wellington), Marjorie McFarlane (Auckland), M. Payton (Auckland), Zeta Wellwood (Hawke’s Bay), Mesdames C.J. Marshall (Auckland) and N.P. Green (Hawke’s Bay). Men — Dr J.T. Laurenson (Waikato), Messrs G. Ollivier (Canterbury), J.O. Peacock (Wellington), A.W. Sims (Waikato and Dunedin), E.L. Bartleet (Auckland), R. N.K. Swanston (Wellington). Emergency: P.G. Greenwood (Canterbury).

The team, as selected, will no doubt command general approval, although Dunedin enthusiasts will be disappointed at the non-inclusion of Miss McLaren among the ladies. As regards the men, the selection of Swanston is frankly surprising, and it is difficult to see how it can be justified in the light of his showing against Sims in the match at Moana on Monday afternoon. His form generally was quite unconvincing as a "possibility" for a New Zealand team, and his service alone will be an undoubted weakness against the Australian players. His inclusion in the team ahead of Greenwood is a mystery, and many persons will consider that if Aitken, Robson, or even Frank Wilding were available they should have been given preference. The only matter open to the question is the minor one whether Sims should not have been third man instead of fourth. The opinion is generally held here that on recent form he should have been chosen third. — by ‘Smash’

Apple export trial soon

It seems likely that the persistent efforts of the Otago Fruitgrowers Association in endeavouring to get a trial shipment of Otago apples on the London market are about to bear fruit. The difficulty hitherto has been that the shipping companies have insisted on sufficient fruit being available to fill a hold, which means a total of from 15,000 to 25,000 cases, and as this has been beyond the bounds of possibility for a pioneer shipment, an effort has been made to induce the shipping companies to lift a smaller quantity here and complete the filling of the hold at Wellington. Advice has now been received by the secretary of the Otago Fruitgrowers Association (Mr Wilson) that space for 5000 cases has been allotted in the SS Zealandic for London. Loading at Dunedin about April 13. The local orchard instructor, Mr Goodwin, is giving valuable assistance in arranging details for the shippers, and as this entails considerable work, intending shippers are advised to communicate with him promptly regarding the registered export brands they desire to adopt, when he will see that the necessary details are arranged. All cases must be wire-bound to save damage and ullage in transit, and for this a very effective and cheap wire-tying outfit is obtainable. It is confidently expected that this small shipment will be the forerunner of a large export trade in fruit from Otago, and the consensus of opinion is that, once the initial difficulties of the pioneer shipment have been overcome, Otago apples will top the market at Home.

Swimsuits judged ‘too modern’

Sydney has not yet reached the standard of daring set by American seaside resorts in regard to the cut of female surfing costumes (says an exchange). Two young women wearing costumes of vivid colour were the butt of rude remarks by a section of the Coogee habitues the other day, and finally they were escorted from the beach, followed by a howling mob. It was stated that the costumes were of the latest American cut, and were too "modern", with an indication towards transparency and very low cut sleeves.

— ODT, 15.3.1922