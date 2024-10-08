They had no umbrellas

Unveiling the Gravenstafel memorial to soldiers lost at the Battle of Passchendaele (foreground from left) Padre Dunnage, Sir George Fenwick, Sir Thomas Mackenzie, the burgomaster (mayor) of Passchendaele, General Cheytor, General Godley (speaking) and Sir James Allen. Otago Witness, 7.10.1924

A picture in this week’s Otago Witness greatly captivates my fancy — using the word "fancy" in no light spirit, for the subject is very serious.

It may well have touched many hearts and even moistened some eyes.

The umbrella is a useful article (if you can retain it) — useful to borrow and preserve, useful to lend and lose — but it is not commonly charged with sentimental associations.

And yet, looking at that picture of the unveiling of the soldiers’ memorial at Gravenstafel, I felt that the prosaic "gamp" had come into its own — had attained its spiritual and symbolic ideal. There they stand in the rain — the venerable padre, Sir George Fenwick, Sir Thomas Mackenzie, General Godley, General Cheytor, Sir James Allen, and, most fittingly, the Burgomaster of Passchendaele.

The umbrellas are in strong evidence, and the High Commissioner has been recalling the circumstance that it was in such a rain that the great struggle of October, 1917, took place.

Yes, in the rain and slush and mud, in conditions which, says John Buchan, who has written the history of the Great War as well and vividly as anyone is likely to write it, "are simply and awfully indescribable".

And now we are having the Passchendaele In Memoriam notices which teach us, or should teach us, never to forget. To hark back to the picture in the Witness, the umbrella will, for one at least, possess henceforth its emblematic significance.

— by ‘Wayfarer’

SPCA on patrol

The monthly meeting of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was held yesterday afternoon, Mr W.D. Snowball presiding. The Inspector (Mr J. Craig) reported that during the month he visited 19 counties and attended three cattle sales. He cautioned five persons, two for driving horses in poor condition, one for not supplying sufficient food, one for overloading, and one for overdriving. Two horses and one bull were destroyed, and the sum of £34 18s was collected.

The Assistant Inspector (Mr A. Duncan) reported that he cautioned 11 persons, three for working horses with sores, four for working horses in a weak state, two for working lame horses, one for overcrowding fowls and one for overcrowding pigs.

Truck drivers risk crossing

"If these lorry drivers want to commit suicide I wish they would go somewhere else to do it", was the aggrieved remark of the Milton County Inspector in his monthly report to the council meeting yesterday. The report went on to say that, in spite of the fact that notices had been placed at the Lovell’s Creek bridge on the Main road warning traffic that the bridge was unsafe for traffic over two tons, it was continually being used by heavy motor lorries. The bridge was absolutely done, and should be replaced by a new one.

The Chairman (Mr Jasper Clark) prophesied a death before long. This bridge, he said, was a sore point with him, and was undoubtedly a death trap. There was a good ford at that spot, and this had been utilised a good deal.

Another councillor pointed out that the bridge was past patching. It was on the main highway.

Cr Scott: ‘‘It has got to come sooner or later, and it had better come sooner.’’

It was mentioned that the work would be subsidised pound for pound and, on the motion of Cr Driver, it was agreed to make an application to the Highways Board to allow the work to be done.

— ODT, 8.10.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)