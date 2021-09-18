Third Springbok test a draw

The New Zealand representative team welcomes the Springboks with a haka before the third test at Athletic Park, Wellington. — Otago Witness, 27.9.1921.

Wellington, September 17: It could only be a matter for conjecture what the crowd would have been at Athletic Park today, on the occasion of the final test between New Zealand and South Africa, had the weather been fine.

Rain commenced to fall yesterday afternoon, and continued without intermission throughout the night, and the day broke with the elements still unfavourable. During the forenoon drizzling showers prevailed, and by the time the match was scheduled to start it seemed to have set in for a steady downpour, and so it proved. It was a bad day for football, a bad day for the spectators, but, nevertheless, enthusiasts rolled up in their thousands, and at the time of starting probably 25,000 people were present. As a spectacle the game was disappointing, purely owing to the state of the ground, which was dry on the top. The rain, had not had a chance to soak in, and consequently it was a question of mud holes and pools of water. It was unfortunate that it should be so in view of the importance of the occasion, but, to the credit of both teams be it said, they rose to the occasion and provided an exhibition of football which, perhaps, exceeded the expectations of the onlookers. It was a great struggle, mostly confined to the forwards, and, perhaps, a draw was a fitting result.

Shackleton expedition sets out

London: Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship, the Quest, will sail tomorrow on the expedition to the Antarctic. Sir Ernest Shackleton made an eleventh hour alteration in his plans. For the first time in the history of Antarctic exploration he has decided to use Cape Town as a base. Stores will be deposited there on arrival in December to enable the vessel to take on more coal for the voyage to the Antarctic ice. On emerging from the ice, after exploring the limits of the Antarctic Continent, the expedition will go to South Georgia and will then proceed via Bouvet Island back to Cape Town to replenish the stores and to coal the ship. The Quest will proceed to the Sub-Antarctic, Ocean Islands (Crozet, McDonald and Heard) on the way to New Zealand.

Portobello school jubilee

The diamond jubilee of the Portobello School is being celebrated these days with an enthusiasm which reflects credit on the residents of the popular township on the sunny side of the harbour. Pupils have been very busy for weeks past digging up early records from the days of sawmills, runaway sailors, strenuous pioneering, and hearty goodwill. Sunny Portobello was not destined to have its pioneering possibilities realised by the running of a light railway down the Peninsula, but it retained its identity, and its school has sent people to take part in the wider life of the general community.

Such things leap pleasantly to the mind when jubilee comes around. The very early history of the school has been blurred to some extent by the passing of the years, but it seems that the school was first opened about 1857. The present building is the third to meet the increasing population .

Lower Harbour celebration

Fifty-three years ago the Lower Harbour School was established. The present school buildings are situated on the hillside almost directly above Pulling Point. They attended on Friday evening for a school concert, and the juvenile enthusiasm was pleasing to witness. — ODT, 19.9.1921.