Thousands band together

The quickstep competition under way at the South Island Band Contest in Dunedin in 1923, held on the Caledonian Ground in South Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 6.3.1923

The bands contest was closed on Saturday with, in the afternoon, the quickstep competition, and at night the own choice selection, open to A and B-grade bands.

The attendances at both fixtures were very satisfactory. Altogether close on £900 was taken in gate receipts on Saturday.

Fortified with wraps and umbrellas, a crowd estimated at between 16,000 and 20,000 gathered in the Caledonian Ground on Saturday afternoon to witness the bands’ quickstep competition. In the morning the appearance of the skies did not promise good weather, and the size of the attendance was to be considered as quite satisfactory; indeed, surprising. The expectations of rain did not prove unduly pessimistic, for there was more than one shower during the afternoon. Nevertheless, the crowd kept in the best of spirits.

New rubber should hit the road

Motorists are advised not to carry an unused tyre on their spare wheel or rim, as it is only an incentive to thieves, for a new ‘‘cover’’ is evidently easily convertible into cash, judging by the activity in this direction. The average motorist after a “blow-out” usually fits the spare wheel or rim and in due course a new cover is fitted to the removed wheel or rim, which is then carried in an unsoiled condition as a spare. It is wiser to use the new tyre and make it second-hand before carrying it as a spare, thus rendering it not quite such an attractive proposition to the lightfingered gentry. The writer knows of one motorist who has had a new tyre stolen on three separate occasions. The chances are that if the covers had been first used before carried as a spare, he would have had no loss, for a slightly worn cover is not so valuable to a thief, nor so easy to get rid of as a brand new tyre. — by ‘Accelerator’

Harry Holland promotes Labour

The Town Hall, North-East Valley, was crowded on Saturday night to hear addresses by Mr H.E. Holland MP and Mr J.W. Munro MP.

Mr Munro, who was the first speaker, thanked the electors of Dunedin North for again having returned him as their member, and assured them that whatever representations were made to him he would endeavour to carry them out.

He stressed the need of the people taking a live interest in the politics of the country at the present time, as the state of parties in the House was of a very interesting nature.

Men that had been returned to oppose the Massey Government were being found voting with the Reform Party. Mr Holland, who had an enthusiastic reception, spoke on the lines of his South Dunedin address, particularly claiming that the Labour Party was the only party that was sincere in its fight for the masses of the people.

He said that if the people took as much interest in their social and economic position as they did in recreation and amusement they would not hesitate to return a Labour government to power in New Zealand.

Mr Holland was loudly applauded on resuming his seat. — ODT, 26.2.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden