Tote shows spending down

Darcy Hadfield, who defeated Dick Arnst (right) by eight lengths in their Sculling Championship of the Worlds on Wanganui River. — Otago Witness, 17.1.1922

We have referred elsewhere to the existence of evidence that the public is feeling the need of retrenchment on the part of the Government. The spending power of the people is less than it was twelve months ago. One of the proofs of this is provided in the diminution in the amounts of money that have passed through the totalisator at the race meetings in the holiday season. A racecourse crowd, it is to be remembered, is a thoroughly representative crowd. It is composed of all classes of the community. The extent to which money is available for "investment" on the totalisator reflects, therefore, more or less accurately the general monetary condition. If people "invest" less it is because they have less to "invest". The total of the "investments in" 1920-21 at the 18 holiday meetings of the clubs was £1.693 million. In 1921-22 the total was £1.446 million. There was a consequent reduction of very nearly a quarter of a million this season, as compared with last. Unfortunately the time when the spending power of the public has lessened — which should be a time for reducing the cost of government in sympathy with the general monetary conditions — has been deliberately selected as a time when increased taxation should be imposed upon the people.

New sculling world champion

Wanganui, January 5: Hadfield’s big achievement in winning the title of world's champion sculler today was witnessed by a crowd estimated at anything from 7000 to 10,000 people.

Both men caught the water together, Arnst jumping off at the rate of 40 to the minute, whilst Hadfield got in 38. For about the first 200 or 300 yards Arnst had control, and if he had been able to maintain his slight lead it may have caused Hadfield to get a bit rattled. The challenger, however, was perfectly calm and looked extremely confident as he dipped his blades in with a responsive boat under him. By the time the quarter-mile peg was reached Arnst, who was obviously labouring, had dropped to 35 to the minute, whilst Hadfield was rowing a beautiful, clean, swinging stroke of 53, and surely but steadily the Aucklander’s boat forged ahead until at the end of the first mile, which was covered in 5min 30sec, there was a couple of lengths of water showing between Hadfield’s boat in the lead and Arnst’s following up. When the last long stretch of water on the home turn was readied, the thousands of people on both banks vociferously cheered the victor on his sculling triumph, it being apparent to all that a new world’s champion had fought and won.

Arnst was a beaten man, though he did not throw up the sponge until Hadfield had been declared the winner of the title with a lead of about 10 lengths to his credit. — ODT, 6.1.1922.