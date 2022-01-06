Tote shows spending down

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
New sculling world champion
Wanganui, January 5: Hadfield’s big achievement in winning the title of world's champion sculler today was witnessed by a crowd estimated at anything from 7000 to 10,000 people.
Both men caught the water together, Arnst jumping off at the rate of 40 to the minute, whilst Hadfield got in 38. For about the first 200 or 300 yards Arnst had control, and if he had been able to maintain his slight lead it may have caused Hadfield to get a bit rattled. The challenger, however, was perfectly calm and looked extremely confident as he dipped his blades in with a responsive boat under him. By the time the quarter-mile peg was reached Arnst, who was obviously labouring, had dropped to 35 to the minute, whilst Hadfield was rowing a beautiful, clean, swinging stroke of 53, and surely but steadily the Aucklander’s boat forged ahead until at the end of the first mile, which was covered in 5min 30sec, there was a couple of lengths of water showing between Hadfield’s boat in the lead and Arnst’s following up. When the last long stretch of water on the home turn was readied, the thousands of people on both banks vociferously cheered the victor on his sculling triumph, it being apparent to all that a new world’s champion had fought and won.
Arnst was a beaten man, though he did not throw up the sponge until Hadfield had been declared the winner of the title with a lead of about 10 lengths to his credit. — ODT, 6.1.1922.