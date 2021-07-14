Touring Springboks beat Wanganui

A section of the interested spectators at the match between the Springboks and Wanganui. — Otago Witness, 26.7.1921

The opening match of the South Africans’ tour was played here today in fine weather, the visitors winning by 11 points to 6 after a fast and open game.

The attendance was over 10,000.

The South Africans had the better of the game, and until the latter stages, when they commenced to tire, their vanguard beat the home forwards in scrums and the loose. They were clever on the line-out and in ruck, and often got their backs going. The visitors’ pack is considered to be the heaviest pack that has ever played in the dominion.

The opinion is that they will show much better form as the tour progresses.

Caledonian Society honours Mr Begg

A smoke social in honour of Mr A.W. Begg was held in the Overseas Club room by members of the Caledonian Society of Otago last evening, and was very numerously attended. Mr Begg rendered invaluable service to the society during the four years he has held office as president. The present president, Mr H.R. Law, in proposing a toast to Mr Begg, said he had been elected president in 1916 and continued in office during 1917, 1918, and 1919. During the war Mr Begg had been instrumental in assisting to raise £742 for the Red Cross Society, and helped to get the society out of financial difficulties. He had also taken an active part in obtaining pipes and drums for the Otago Battalion fighting at the front, and had put up £200 pending the time that sum was collected. In connection with the grounds Mr Begg had always been an earnest and conscientious worker and a liberal supporter for a number of years. He had subsidised the society's donation to the Technical College and had been a guarantor, along with Mr Speight, during the time that Society had been overdrawn at the bank. He had also donated a cup for the 220 yards, 440 yards and the half mile races among secondary schools. Few had devoted as much time to the society as Mr Begg, who was elected a life member of the society in 1920 with great heartiness and unanimity.

Stone-thrower in Juvenile Court

The natural instinct which causes boys to throw stones was responsible for the appearance of a lad 13 years of age in the Juvenile Court yesterday afternoon before Mr A.M. Mowlem SM. The facts of the case, as outlined by Sub-inspector Murray, showed that on two successive mornings the boy had thrown stones at the 6:20am train from Dunedin to Mosgiel, and on each occasion he had broken a carriage window, the glass in one case cutting a man's face, but not injuring him severely.

The stones were thrown from a high bank near the Caversham Railway Station. On the third morning Constable Schruffer secreted himself in this locality, and when the lad then in court came along, he challenged him with being the author of the damage, the boy at once admitting his guilt. The boy’s father said it was the first time he had had any trouble of this kind with his son, who was an honest, well- behaved lad. Mr Fountain, the juvenile probation officer, said the family was a large one and all the children were doing well. The father had already

fulfilled his parental duty by administering a sound thrashing. The magistrate, after impressing upon the lad the serious and thoughtless nature of his offence, discharged him and ordered the father to pay 25 shillings to make good the damage. — ODT, 14.7.1921.