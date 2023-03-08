Train crash on Midland line

The derailed locomotive and freight wagons of an Arthur’s Pass to Christchurch train at Cora Lynn. — Otago Witness, 27.3.1923

The express which left Arthur’s Pass at 2.20pm yesterday, carrying over 50 passengers from the West Coast to Christchurch, was derailed near the Cora Lynn station at 2.45.



Mrs Leech’s council bid

The engine and tender and three wagons and two carriages were damaged. There were no casualties, but the driver and fireman escaped injury by a miracle. The accident appears to have been due to unlocked set points from 200 to 500 yards on the Arthur’s Pass side of Cora Lynn. The train was proceeding at a low speed through the cutting and was slowing up for the station. There was a loop line at the spot, and the points connecting this with the main line caused the trouble. The engine struck the half-closed points and left the rails. The Westinghouse brake was immediately applied by the driver, whose promptitude probably averted a serious loss of life. The train came to a stop after travelling 30 or 40 yards, and the permanent way was ploughed up to a depth of some feet, the wheels of the tender being almost buried. The engine stopped in a precarious position, hanging over a small gully on the side line at an angle of 45 degrees. It was necessary to use baulks of timber to stay it up. The engine ploughed its way completely across the track and blocked the loop as well as the main line. Three ‘L’ wagons next to the tender were completely telescoped, portions being smashed to matchwood and the ironwork bent or broken. The upper part of one wagon was torn off the bogie and flung into a gully. The lines were twisted and broken as if they were made of wire. The presence of the wagons next to the engine and the tender saved the first-class smoker, which was next to them, from destruction. If the train had been travelling at a greater speed the smoker would also have been telescoped, as it had already left its level position when the train stopped. The smoker was dragged along the permanent way completely off the rails. The next carriage, a "birdcage," was completely derailed, the front wheels being off the line. The rest of the train escaped damage. The passengers in the rear did not feel the effects of the accident very severely, as the carriages kept on the rails; but the occupants of the smoker had a nerve-wracking experience. The relief train arrived shortly before 8pm.

The Women’s Citizens Association met on Tuesday night at the YMCA rooms, the president (Mrs E.F.C. Leech) being in the chair. The chief object of the meeting was to hear an address from the president on municipal matters, Mrs Leech being a candidate for the forthcoming City Council election. She believed she was the first woman to knock at the door of the city council, asking for admission. A deputation of presidents of all the women’s associations in Dunedin had asked her to become a candidate and, in face of that general desire, she could not refuse. The principle of "no taxation without representation" was a sound one, and as a very large number of women were ratepayers, she thought it was only fair that they should be represented. A woman’s outlook on public affairs was very different from a man’s, and while there were two views, it was surely right that both should be represented. But there were certain things in municipal affairs in which a woman's help would be advantageous, and wherever a woman was a member of any public body plenty of work was apportioned to her.

— ODT, 8.3.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)