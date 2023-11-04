The 12th battery camp and 4 1/2 inch gunnery training at Matarae, near Middlemarch, Otago. — Otago Witness, 20.11.1923

Quiet court

Considerable importance attaches to the report of the Tramways Committee of the City Council on the subject of proposed extensions of the tramways system. Certain extensions are unquestionably overdue. The report which is now published will be studied by the ratepayers with interest as a whole, and possibly also with some dissatisfaction in respect of some of its details. It is well, no doubt, to have the requirements in the way of tramway extension comprehensively surveyed and a programme outlined, with estimates of cost in the case of the various undertakings that are recommended. This affords the public an opportunity of gathering what is in the mind of the Tramways Committee, and of forming an opinion respecting its claims to be possessed of vision as well as of sound practical judgment. The tramway requirements of Maori Hill and of Opoho have been prominently before the council for so long that we should be very sorry to think that they furnish an index of the pace at which it is prepared to proceed with the execution of all further extensions. It cannot be suggested that what the committee now says regarding the Maori Hill and Opoho services is entirely satisfactory and promising. The extension of the tramway service to Opoho is not included at all in the schedule of expenditure amounting to £70,000. The committee recommends the purchase, at a cost of £4500, of three petrol buses with a view to “trying out” any proposed extension, and it is suggested that these vehicles be used temporarily on the Opoho route with a view to giving that district a means of transport at the earliest possible date.

J.P.s presided over a brief sitting of the Port Chalmers Court yesterday. The only business before the court was the striking out of a debt case without a hearing. The Bench appeared to be much amused at the meagre amount of business for which the court had been held. “This won’t do, you know,” exclaimed the senior J.P. laughing, as he proceeded to sign the official book before vacating the magisterial chair.

New court

An application has been received by the Reserves Committee for the use of a portion of the Town Belt adjoining the Moana lawn tennis courts for the purpose of a bowling green and, possibly, a ladies’ croquet green. The committee is favourably disposed towards the application, and is now obtaining full details of the area required and the cost of constructing the greens, for further consideration and submission to council. The proposal meantime is that the greens should be constructed by the council at the cost of the applicants, and that an annual rental for the use of the greens should be payable as in the case of lawn tennis and other clubs. — ODT, 3.11.1923