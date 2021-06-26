Troop train bombed in Ireland

The train conveying the escort to the King and Queen was blown up by Sinn Feiners near Dundalk. Four troopers and the guard were killed and 20 injured. - Otago Witness, 5.7.1921

London, June 24: Sinn Feiners derailed a train near Dundalk which was conveying troops participating in the King’s visit to Belfast.

The train toppled over an embankment.

The rebels exploded a mine, wrecking the rear carriages.

The outrage occurred in the lonely mountainous district just over the Ulster border.

There were 104 men on board the train, mostly of the 10th Hussars, commanded by Captain Lord William Montagu Scott, who was uninjured.

A number of bodies, including that of the guard, are visible under the wreckage.

Two men seen running away after the explosion were shot dead by the troops.

A military communique from Dundalk states that three Hussars and the guard were killed and 20 Hussars injured.

Thirty horses were killed.

Memorial window in St Paul’s

The Statham memorial window in St Paul's Cathedral was unveiled yesterday by Bishop Nevill.

The service was the usual matins to the 3rd collect, with hymn 27, the hymn sung before the army went up the hills of Gallipoli, and Psalm 27.

The choir and clergy walked in procession to the baptistery, where the window was placed, which was unveiled by the Bishop after a short service, consisting of prayers and responses.

Girls affected by heavy bags

The heavy bag of school books carried by so many girls slung from one shoulder came in for a scathing denunciation at the hands of Miss Helen Elizabeth Fisher, director of physical instruction, in her lecture at the YWCA at Auckland.

Invercargill girls were not now allowed to carry this load, unless with two straps, as it accounted for so many weak backs, and shoulders being out of place in the average woman.

The speaker gave an example of exercises that would counteract a raised shoulder, but strongly denounced the practice for growing girls of carrying weight slung in the usual manner of school bags.

Steamer calls at lonely island

A call at Humphrey Island, a lonely spot in the Pacific Ocean, was made by the steamer Waiotapu on the voyage from San Francisco to Auckland (states The New Zealand Herald).

The course taken by the steamer brought her fairly close to the island, and when approaching it, Captain Barlow observed a party in a ship's boat making towards the steamer. The Waiotapu was slowed down to allow the islanders to come alongside.

They explained that no vessel had visited the island for many months, and asked for books and reading matter.

This was immediately given, together with a supply of fresh vegetables and stores.

Humphrey Island is one of the Manahiki group, about 600 miles south of the equator.

It has about five hundred inhabitants, who exist principally on coconuts and fish.

Cavalry reduction resisted

Were a King Richard in a hurry today he would think twice about crying “My kingdom for a horse”.

Invaluable as the cavalry arm may have been in some theatres during the late war, the experience of the great struggle was on the whole unfavourable to its survival on the old scale and in keeping with the old traditions.

The proposed disbandment of four British cavalry regiments was the subject of a recent debate in the House of Commons

- ODT, 26.6.1921.