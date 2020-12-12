Two bishops consecrated

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Successful garden fete
On Saturday afternoon a garden fete was held by the kind permission of Dr and Mrs Lindo Ferguson in their grounds, Wychwood, Belmont Avenue, Andersons Bay, for the purpose of raising funds to build a new vicarage for St Michael’s Church. A strong committee had been formed, consisting of the vestry and members of the Ladies Guild. The garden presented a picture of loveliness, the grass being in excellent condition and the flowers in full bloom. In spite of the somewhat unpropitious weather about 800 persons passed through the gates.
Sugar shortage concerning
Anxiety that fruit preserving might again be held up this season because of the shortage of sugar was expressed by Mr J. Longton, President of The New Zealand Fruitgrowers’ Federation, at a meeting of the Canterbury Fruitgrowers’ Association on Saturday night (says a Christchurch Press Association telegram). The Federation, said Mr Longton, had been trying to get supplies for the season, but so far had not met with much success. He declared that sugar was being hoarded, at the expense of the whole fruit industry. The matter was so urgent that unless something was done at once another season would be lost. It was decided to again communicate with the Prime Minister on this subject.
Long-serving Star editor farewelled
The Hon Mark Cohen MLC, who has retired from the editorship of the Dunedin Evening Star after 55 and a half years in the employ of the company, was bidden farewell on Friday by the directors and the employees of all departments, and presented with a gold “star” medal, a writing wallet, a gold fountain pen, and an album with the signatures of all the employees. Speeches eulogistic of Mr Cohen were made by Mr F.E. Clapperton (manager), Mr G. Buchanan (printer), Mr T.J. Walker (senior reporter), Mr J.G. Moody (manager of the commercial department), Mr W. Thompson (father of the chapel) and Mr W.F. Alexander (editor). Mr Cohen made an interesting reply.
— ODT, 13.12.1920.