Unauthorised use of crib

Lawyers Head, near Dunedin, viewed from Tomahawk Beach. — Otago Witness, 9.11.1920.

As a result of complaints from the owners of cribs at Tomahawk that strangers were using their buildings, the police have been watching the locality.

The other evening two “rude” officers of the law unceremoniously disturbed a happy couple, who seemed to have settled down comfortably for the night in a crib, and arrested them as “rogues and vagabonds”, in that they were found by night without lawful excuse on the premises of James Anderson at Tomahawk. The accused were brought before Mr H.Y. Widdowson SM in the City Police Court yesterday and remanded for a week on the application of Senior Sergeant Murray. Their counsel, Mr Irwin, raised no objection, and added that he wanted to prove that the two had authority to go where they were found. Accused were allowed bail, each in their own recognisance, of £25 and one surety of a similar amount.

Mussel Bay reclamation urgency

The Port Chalmers Sports Association and the Borough Council are both anxious to get Mussel Bay reclaimed as soon as possible, so that a recreation ground may become available for local requirements. This refers to an area of about 5 acres which will be the property of the council when reclaimed. A further area of about 20 acres is to be reclaimed for the Harbour Board when the Mussel Bay tunnel is completed, and reclamation by means of dredging spoil is thereby made practicable.

Local road rules on peninsula

During the hearing in the Magistrates Court yesterday of a claim for damages, which arose from the collision of two traps on the Lower Portobello road, a witness mentioned that it was the custom on this road for a trap going towards Portobello to pull into the land side of the road, when meeting a motor car at night, and leave the motor to negotiate the more dangerous outside passage beside the sea-wall. This seems to place motorists in a very awkward position, for should the driver of a car be running more on the seaward side and collide with a horse-drawn vehicle, he would inevitably be liable for damages, being on the wrong side of the road. On the other hand, if he keeps to his right (the left) side of the road, there is always the fear that he may run into a trap proceeding on the land side, as the custom is. Motorists know what a feeble flicker the lights on a trap often are, and it was somewhat amusing to have the drivers of two approaching gigs stating in the witness box that they each mistook the other’s dazzling candle-lamps for the headlights of a motor car.

Waterproof coats manufactured

One returned soldier has certainly made good since he arrived back in New Zealand. During his convalescence in the hospitals he set out to study scientifically the production of coats that shall be waterproof. After some months’ experience he succeeded in producing a garment that has stood every test of heat, pressure, exposure and water (both hot and cold). Finally he submitted his production to Mr Massey, the Prime Minister, who was greatly interested, and complimented the “Digger” on establishing a new industry. Then he approached the Government departments, and today Post Office officials throughout New Zealand are wearing his coats, and, like Oliver Twist, asking for more. — ODT, 17.11.1920.