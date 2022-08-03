Unemployed fill a vacancy

The site at Black Jacks Point where the unemployed are engaged filling in to straighten the Dunedin to Port Chalmers railway line. — Otago Witness, 17.10.1922

Our Wellington correspondent wires that Mr J.M. Dickson has had interviews with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Railways, and Mr McLean, departmental engineer, regarding the position that has arisen in regard to the Government grant for work in connection with the straightening of the Port line at Pelichet Bay. Mr Dickson has just received the following letter from the Prime Minister which makes the position clear: "With reference to your representations regarding the Dunedin reclamation, I have to inform you that the methods by which the Harbour Board carry out the reclamation will not affect the payment of the subsidy of £3300 recently promised by the Government provided that the board employs during the period of the reclamation the same number of unemployed men that would have been engaged by the board in the prosecution of the work under the original scheme, involving the utilisation of material from Black Jack’s Point.

The Government subsidy was promised on the definite understanding given by the board’s representatives that the object the board had in view in carrying out the work at the present was to find useful and profitable work for the unemployed. This is, of, course, an essential condition in connection with the payment of the subsidy by the Government."

Save the wallabies

The question of protecting wallabies was brought forward by a member at the Waimate Acclimatisation Society’s meeting. "If we don’t protect the wallaby," said Mr H. Wilson, "we will have none left in a few years.

All sportsmen agree that they are getting fewer in numbers. Besides local sportsmen, parties come to Waimate for the sole purpose of hunting the wallaby from Timaru, Oamaru, Dunedin and other places. Just recently I went out with a party and we shot four does, each carrying young. If others are being shot like that, it will not be long before the wallaby is a thing of the past."

Otago Museum benefactors

Mr Willi Fels has written from Wellington to the Rev A. Cameron, Chancellor of the University, stating that Mr I.S. De Beer, who is at present in London, has presented £1000 towards the cost of the showcases and fittings for the new ethnological wing at the Museum.

Waipori powering ahead

Substantial headway is being made in the excavation on the hillside at Waipori to enable the fourth pipe to be laid into the power house. . It will be necessary to add to the length of the power house to enable the new pipe line to be brought in to operate the new generators. The power from Waipori will be increased to 3000 kilowatts, and the total power will then be 9000 kilowatts. It is hoped to have the new plant working by this time next year.

Trucks damage Southland roads

Damage to roads by motor lorries was considered at the Southland County Council meeting on Friday, when it was suggested that the registration fee be increased. Cr Robertson said a raising of the fee would not get at the root of the matter, which was that railway rates were such that the lorry could compete with profit. — ODT, 3.8.1922