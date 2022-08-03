Unemployed fill a vacancy

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Government subsidy was promised on the definite understanding given by the board’s representatives that the object the board had in view in carrying out the work at the present was to find useful and profitable work for the unemployed. This is, of, course, an essential condition in connection with the payment of the subsidy by the Government."
Save the wallabies
The question of protecting wallabies was brought forward by a member at the Waimate Acclimatisation Society’s meeting. "If we don’t protect the wallaby," said Mr H. Wilson, "we will have none left in a few years.
All sportsmen agree that they are getting fewer in numbers. Besides local sportsmen, parties come to Waimate for the sole purpose of hunting the wallaby from Timaru, Oamaru, Dunedin and other places. Just recently I went out with a party and we shot four does, each carrying young. If others are being shot like that, it will not be long before the wallaby is a thing of the past."
Otago Museum benefactors
Mr Willi Fels has written from Wellington to the Rev A. Cameron, Chancellor of the University, stating that Mr I.S. De Beer, who is at present in London, has presented £1000 towards the cost of the showcases and fittings for the new ethnological wing at the Museum.
Waipori powering ahead
Substantial headway is being made in the excavation on the hillside at Waipori to enable the fourth pipe to be laid into the power house. . It will be necessary to add to the length of the power house to enable the new pipe line to be brought in to operate the new generators. The power from Waipori will be increased to 3000 kilowatts, and the total power will then be 9000 kilowatts. It is hoped to have the new plant working by this time next year.
Trucks damage Southland roads
Damage to roads by motor lorries was considered at the Southland County Council meeting on Friday, when it was suggested that the registration fee be increased. Cr Robertson said a raising of the fee would not get at the root of the matter, which was that railway rates were such that the lorry could compete with profit. — ODT, 3.8.1922