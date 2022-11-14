Union power: ship departs

The Wellington waterfront is barricaded for the departure of inter-island ferry Mararoa to Lyttelton with a ‘scratch’ crew during an industrial dispute in which the Government suspended some maritime labour regulations. — Otago Witness, 28.11.1922

To the surprise of the public, and especially of the officials and members of the Seamen’s Union, the Mararoa was manned yesterday, and at half-past four she sailed for Lyttelton.

On Saturday the Union Company began to get the vessel ready for sea. She was at one of the wharves where it was intended to lay her up for some time. All preparations were quietly but hurriedly made, and this morning she was seen to be moving up to the ferry berth, the Blue Peter being hoisted as the signal of her intended departure. Officers and engineers were, of course, available, but it was not quite so easy to get an efficient crew in ample time. However, a crew was obtained. Among their number, it is understood, were some men out of the Union Company’s own offices here. The Union Company had nothing to say as to the composition of the crew, but it may be taken for granted that it is efficient, otherwise the ship would not have sailed. It was generally suspected that some officers and engineers were signing on as seamen, firemen, and trimmers. The officers would be qualified to act as able seamen, but the engineers might not have the technical qualification to act as firemen and trimmers. Barricades were erected at the entrance to the ferry wharf, and full arrangements were made to guard the Mararoa and her gangways in case there should be any hostile demonstration. A large crowd, probably about 3000, assembled to witness the vessel’s departure but there was no disturbance.



Paper runner dies on the job

To the subscribers of the Otago Daily Times in the Mornington district whose papers were not delivered yesterday morning an explanation is due. Mr J.L. Moss, the esteemed runner for the district, when about to commence his morning delivery, suddenly, without warning, fell forward and expired. In the sad circumstances it was impossible to complete the delivery of all subscribers’ papers, a small portion of the run having to be left undelivered.



Trains stop running on time

In connection with the complaint that the anniversary of Armistice Day was not properly observed at the Dunedin railway station on Saturday morning, the District Traffic Manager says that the instructions were that every train running on any railway line in the dominion was to be brought to a standstill at 11am and remain so for a period of two minutes; that, no train was to be started between 11am and 11.02am and that no business of any kind was to be transacted on the railways and every member of the railway staff was to cease work and stand reverently by during the two-minute period. He claims that those instructions were rigidly adhered to by the staff of the Dunedin railway station, and adds that the department has no control over the actions of the public.



Fatal jump from rail bridge

Two ladies, named Mrs Edith Bunce, of Dunedin, and Miss Daisy Wilson, of Evansdale, met with an accident in Evansdale about 10.30 yesterday morning that resulted in the death of Miss Wilson at the Dunedin Hospital about 6.30 last evening. The two ladies were walking along the railway line, and when on the railway bridge near Evansdale were overtaken by a light engine and either jumped or fell from the bridge to the road below.

— ODT, 14.11.1922 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)