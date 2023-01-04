The very shops seem asleep

Princes St looking north from Jetty St corner, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 20.3.1923

Yesterday the city in some respects resembled a drowsy child that, half awake, sits up and rubs its eyes and would fain fall back to sleep.

The retail places of business displayed their wares as usual, it is true, but, with the exception of those shops that cater for everyday wants (which experienced brisk trade) "business as usual" could scarcely be described as the experience of shopkeepers.

Even in the walk of people about the streets there was a noticeable lethargy, but then the temperature may have contributed to that as well as the first unwelcome realisation that there was a long road of eat, work, and sleep called "1923" stretching in front of the walker.

Of course, custom having re-asserted its claim to obedience, the road should wear a much more inviting appearance by today.

Taxi drivers’ cycle rematch

A bicycle race to and from Waihola has been arranged to take place on January 12 between W.H. Matthews and J. Walker, two local taxi drivers, who recently had a race to Henley and back, in which Walker was the winner.

It is understood that the race is for a moderate wager, and that one of the men (if not both) has been in consistent training since the last event.

Future Portsmouth Dr sea wall

In a few weeks the Sunshine quarry, which has not been worked for a number of years, will be reopened, the object being to obtain stone with which to treat the south endowment wall.

It will be remembered that the wall was completed in 1916, since which it has stood well, showing little sinkage.

The wash of the waters on both sides has, however, had its effect, and it is now necessary to replace the portions that have been fretted away.

There will be nothing very big about this undertaking.

Unemployment sorted, for now

So far as can be gathered the unemployment spectre which hovered about Dunedin for a goodly part of 1922 has, with the promise of a plentitude of work during the summer months, taken wings to itself. There are now numbers of jobs of a varied nature offering in the country, and, due no doubt to the brighter outlook for the country’s producers, it looks as if employment in the cities is going to offer much more freely.

Whether or not there will be a return to the unfortunate conditions of last winter during the winter to come depends, of course, upon the gods who control produce prices, taxation and other departments of importance in the intricate system called civilisation. — ODT, 4.1.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden