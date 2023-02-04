Visitor praises art gallery

Otago Early Settlers Hall and Dunedin Public Art Gallery shared the same building until 1927. — Otago Witness, 20.3.1923

When he retired from the position of editor-in-chief of the Adelaide Register, the Evening Journal and the Observer at the end of last year, Sir William Sowden decided to devote himself to the higher branches of literature and to various reforms for the welfare of his fellow men. In a brief interview with a Daily Times reporter on Saturday morning he had a number of interesting observations as the result of his investigations.

The variety of Sir William's interests is demonstrated by the fact that he is president of the State National Art Gallery, Museum and Public Library, and it was therefore natural that he should visit the Dunedin Art Gallery.

"I was really astonished," he said, "to see the class of pictures you have here, and to note the representative nature of the collection, which includes examples of the work of many of the best-known artists in the world. I did not notice a really weak picture in the whole collection, and some of them are extraordinarily good. In the local section, which is stronger than in almost any of the Australian cities, there is a portrait by Mr O’Keefe of a man receiving news of the death of his son, which is most outstanding. I do not know anything in Australian portraiture that is superior to it... Generally speaking, it seems to me that the collection has been made with great judgement, and if human nature is the same here as in other parts of the world the trustees must have more than once had to refuse pictures."

Woodhaugh drowning verdict

Mr H.W. Bundle, sitting as coroner, conducted an inquest on Saturday into the death of a 12 year old girl, Margaret Scoullar Grierson, who was drowned in an old swimming pool in the Woodhaugh Gardens on the previous day.

John Roberts, a boy 11 years of age, said that while playing in the vicinity of the old swimming pool in the Woodhaugh Gardens at 2pm he saw the deceased there. He did not know her, but she spoke to him, saying that there used to be a swimming pool at that spot. The deceased, who had her shoes off, then walked down to the rocks by the pool, and after paddling in the water for a while, got on to a mossy rock.

Witness saw her slip off this rock and fall backwards into the water. When he ran away for his mother the deceased was struggling in the middle of the pool. On returning he saw the girl sink for the last time.

The Coroner said that it was quite clear from the evidence that the girl had been playing and paddling in the vicinity of the pool. She had apparently taken precautions, but had slipped off a rock. He returned a verdict that the deceased had been accidentally drowned, and expressed his sympathy with her friends.

Mr Bundle added that the Dunedin City Council should take immediate steps to have the place properly fenced and a notice board erected.

In doing so he said that he was painfully surprised that such a deathtrap had not received any attention from the city council.

The children’s playground was alongside, and apart from the dangers of the pool it would be equally serious if a child fell from the bank on to the rocks below. As there had been two previous deaths there it seemed extraordinary that the council had not already taken steps to have the place properly fenced. — ODT, 5.2.1923

