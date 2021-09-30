Wanganui construction outlook

An aerial view of Wanganui. — Otago Witness, 29.11.1921.

‘‘Matters in the building trade are not brisk in Wanganui at present,” said a builder to a Wanganui Herald reporter a few days ago.

He then went on to explain that at the present time builders had to do a good deal of dodging about to make wages, and there was a great keenness in competition, and under-cutting. Staff had gradually been reduced, and only a few days ago one firm had been obliged to put off some men who had been in its employ for three or four years. “However,” added the builder, “there are some good jobs coming out soon, and the outlook is not altogether hopeless.”

Relief work organised

At the meeting of the executive of the Unemployment Relief Committee held in the Town Hall yesterday morning, the Rev V.G. Bryan King stated that all relief other than work was to take the form of orders on tradesmen and no donations were to be disbursed in cash. The enrolments now numbered over 200, and the Employment Committee had found it necessary to make certain safeguards for conserving the relief funds. For instance, in certain cases the committee desired to reserve to itself the right to make payments in groceries, rent, etc, to the wives and families of some of the men. It had also been laid down as a condition of employment that drunkenness, laziness, etc, would involve dismissal.

The committee had also adopted the principle of working the men on alternate weekly shifts on all works under the direction of the Relief Committee. His report was adopted. In moving the adoption of the Works Committee report, Mr C. Todd said it had been decided to give authority to the superintendent of reserves to employ two gangs of men, six to each gang, one gang first-class, the other to be second-class men, to commence clearing gorse and broom around the Northern Cemetery from Eden Street to Opoho; and also to commence the work of levelling and draining a portion of Woodhaugh Gardens playing area for the children’s playground.



No unemployment in south

Invercargill: It is probable that no other part of New Zealand is so fortunately situated just now in regard to unemployment as is Southland. In fact, it would be safe to say that unemployment is practically non- existent, at least so far as Invercargill and its vicinity are concerned. Some months ago there were a certain number of men out of work, but increased activity in agricultural pursuits seems to have absorbed most of them. Skilled men do not appear to have much difficulty in finding employment, the building industry being particularly brisk in both town and country.

A few days ago the secretary of the Carpenters’ Union stated that he had difficulty in finding men to meet the demand.

Bowl attracts interest

An article that is exciting a good deal of interest and curiosity — the former among Scotia’s sons and the latter in those to whom such minor glories of Scotland are unknown — is the “quaich”, or large bowl, which has been presented to the chieftain of the St Andrew’s Society, and now occupies a place in one of Messrs McGruer, Taylor’s windows. Some insist that the handsome receptacle is a tobacco bowl of luxurious type, while others announce to the bystanders that it is one of the articles usually associated with wine and youth, and described as a “loving cup”.

- ODT, 30.9.1921.