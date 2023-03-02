Well-trained teacher trainees

A massed physical training display by students of the Teachers' Training College in Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 3.4.1923

There was a large attendance of teachers and leaders in educational affairs at the Kensington Drill Hall yesterday afternoon to witness a striking demonstration of physical drill and exercises by all the Training College students and the male pupil teachers and probationers of the city and suburban schools.

They have just completed their annual fortnight’s physical training. The object of the training is not only to benefit the members of the classes personally but to fit them to give effective physical instruction to the children under their care. Mr Longworth, chief physical instructor for New Zealand, had inspected the classes the previous day and expressed high appreciation of the work that had been done. All the schools closed early yesterday to enable the staffs to be present to witness the demonstration in which about 180 girls and 80 men took part. The whole display was a most instructive one, and the precision and order with which a wide

variety of movements and exercises were executed and the happy, healthy and alert appearance of the whole band reflected distinct credit on the instructors who have had them in charge.



Boys’ volley defends girl

There was an unusual case at the Auckland Juvenile Court on Saturday morning when five boys were charged with having thrown stones to the danger of passersby. Evidence was given by a girl 12 years of age that on a recent evening she was standing with another girl near Victoria Park when a man came up and asked her where a certain street was. She replied that she did not know, and called to one of the boys charged.

All the boys came over, and two of them offered to show the stranger the street. Shortly afterwards they came back and told the girl to go home, as there was a bad man about.

The boys stated that the man made inquiries which led them to warn the girls to go home. They then followed the man into Ponsonby road, and the man, being unable to shake them off, threw a stone at them. The boys replied to this single shot with a volley, and the man went into a fish shop and phoned for the police.

"Always stick up for the girls, boys," said Mr J.W. Poynton, addressing the youngsters — "just as you did in this case; but don’t throw stones. The case is dismissed."



A fiery welcome to the city

Keen interest was displayed in a procession by the visiting and local members of fire brigades and a fireworks display given by the Chinese residents of the city on the Caledonian Ground last night. Well over 100 firemen participated. The march through the streets was greatly enlivened by the presence of a large motor lorry, the occupants of which were about a dozen Chinese, who carried out a fireworks display in the streets.

— ODT, 2.3.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)