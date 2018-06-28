Wimmera sunk

New Zealand press representatives selected in response to an invitation from the Imperial Government to visit the battle fronts. - Otago Witness, 26.6.1918.

It is officially announced that the Wimmera was sunk yesterday north of Auckland. Eighty-five of the passengers and crew have been landed.

Fifty-six are at presented unaccounted for. The Naval Adviser to the New Zealand Government issued the following statement at 11:30 a.m. to the Press Association:- I regret to have to state that at 8 p.m. on the 26th inst, information reached me from naval sources that the Huddart Parker steamer Wimmera, which had left Auckland at 10 a.m. on the 25th inst. for Sydney, had been lost off the north coast of New Zealand by an external explosion at 5.15 a.m., which took only 10 minutes to sink her.

Eighty-five of the passengers and crew whose names are given below, landed last evening at Tom Bowling Bay, near North Cape, and at the present moment are en route to Auckland in rescue vessels which were provided by the Wimmera's owners at the earliest opportunity.

It may be added that the survivors, who were in their night attire, were generally speaking, in fairly good condition when they landed, and that they have been temporarily supplied with food and clothing both from naval trawlers in the vicinity and also from the settlers at Parengarenga, who sent over all the available assistance immediately they heard of the disaster. Definite information is difficult to obtain.

No drink for sick soldiers

Speaking at the opening of the new Red Cross Convalescent Home at Montecillo on Wednesday, the Minister of Defence (Sir James Allen) said that many of those interested in the returned soldier problem were sometimes troubled and distressed to see these invalided men about the streets ''subject to those imaginary kindnesses which are after all the greatest cruelties that can be offered to these men.''

Some mistaken friends, he continued, were not treating the returned soldier as he ought to be treated. In that institution the convalescent men would not be allowed to have intoxicating drink, because it retarded their recovery.

He wanted to raise the strongest possible protest against the custom of offering drink to these sick men - neurasthenic, with their nerves all gone to pieces - and asked everyone in this city to assist in the endeavour to keep drink away from these men until, at any rate, they were restored to perfect health and strength again.

Rabbit massacre

A resident who journeyed as far as Makarewa on Tuesday (states the Southland Times) witnessed two men hard at work in the execution of rabbits which has taken temporary abode on the islets remaining above water here and there.

The rabbits were crowded on these small pieces of land and the men, armed with long sticks, had an easy prey. One islet, the witness stated, was literally black with multitude of the animals. With skins fetching from 3s to 4s per lb those at work must have laboured profitably.

No show at send-off

The Witness states: A very unusual circumstance happened at Manaia last week in connection with an intended send-off to recruits.

The members of the Patriotic Society detailed for the purpose were present, and there was a good attendance of the general public, but the recruits in whose honour the assemblage had been called together were, as the phrase goes, conspicuous by their absence.

- ODT, 28.6.1918.