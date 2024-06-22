Women run among mills

Anglican Ladies' harrier Club of Dunedin in pursuit through Woodhaugh Gardens. — Otago Witness, 17.6.1924

Judge’s wry humour

The Anglican Ladies’ Harrier Club held its run from the George Street School. The pack, consisting of 12 enthusiasts, set off at 2.45pm under the charge of Captain Stokes, and went along George street, through the Woodhaugh Gardens and on until the reservoir was reached. The pack then circled the reservoir and came home via Leith Valley past the paper mills, down into Duke street. At this juncture the pack had a fast run home to the school, resulting in a finish in the following order: F. Stokes, D. Saxon, S. Harbot and P. Stokes.

During the hearing of a maintenance case before Mr H.W. Bundle SM on Saturday, Mr Callan, who was cross-examining the plaintiff said: "Keep to the point witness. We shall be here for hours if you don't answer my questions." The Magistrate (glancing out of the window): "I don't think we will be here for hours, Mr Callan. It is clearing up" — a remark which caused smiles.

How hard can it be?

The danger of meddling with electric installations is not realised by some. The other day the staff of the Electric Power and Lighting Department learned that a woman householder at Maori Hill had taken what might be termed dangerous steps to cut off her power. She was repapering a room, and desiring to remove the switch, took a pair of scissors and cut the wires in two. The repapering work done, she bound the cut ends together again with a piece of tape. Subsequently she discovered that what she had done might not be really effective, and she rang up the department to report her action. Needless to say, the department was rather startled to hear of the method adopted to cut off the power, and as a result of its vigorous protest it is quite unlikely that the householder will ever again adopt such a risky course.

Upset with rough play

The match between Zingari-Richmond and Alhambra, played at Opoho, proved to be one of the surprises of the season, Zingari defeating Alhambra, one of the leading teams, by 6 points to nil after a hardfought game. The game was marred somewhat by rough play: in the first spell the referee had occasion to warn both teams, and in the second spell Thomas (Alhambra) and McEwan (Zingari) were ordered off. The trouble, which took place following a scrum, appeared to be caused by a Zingari player who was not ordered off.

In praise of future king

On his thirtieth birthday the Prince of Wales will enjoy the heartiest good wishes of the Empire. And the time-honoured "Many happy returns of the day" will be no empty wish on the part of the millions who give it expression, but a most sincere and cordial affirmation. The Prince holds a unique place in the regard and affection of the Commonwealth, a place which he has won by his own engaging personality and qualities. As an ambassador of the Empire he has been successful beyond all precedent. His popularity is literally immeasurable; he stands upon a footing of his own within the Empire in this respect. A Prince who remains modest and unspoiled in face of such a national tribute commends himself irresistibly to the millions in whom loyalty to the Throne is a steadfast principle. — editorial — ODT, 23.6.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden